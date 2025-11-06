Winter wedding guest trends for cold-weather nuptials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dressing for a winter wedding has always been a delicate balance of staying warm without looking like you’ve come straight from the commute.

But according to stylists, autumn/winter 2025 is making that decision a little easier, with faux fur being one of this season’s biggest trends.

So, whether you’ve got an invite to a Christmas wedding and are looking for last-minute looks – or planning an ensemble that’ll stand the chilliness of January and February – here are the best trends to try for a winter wedding this season.

Luxe fabrics and sculptural silhouettes

“Autumn/winter 2025 is all about beautiful texture,” says celebrity stylist and founder of Angela Kyte Studio, Angela Kyte. “Rich, earthy tones like chocolate brown, deep olive, slate grey and burgundy are taking centre stage instead of the bold jewel tones we saw last year.”

The shift marks a move towards what Kyte calls “refined but effortless” dressing.

“Sculptural shapes, high necklines, romantic draping and tailored details that give everything structure,” she explains. “This season’s all about pieces you’ll actually want to re-wear – timeless, versatile and made to last.”

Billowing silhouettes have been spotted on the runways – from the balloon pants of Armani and Balmain, to the excessive draping of Givenchy and Tom Ford.

As silhouettes are doing the talking, the usual sequins and sparkle that are synonymous with festive dressing are being replaced with more understated metallics.

“Many of the sell-out styles last year were in soft pastel colourways and demure silhouettes,” explains Marks and Spencer’s head of womenswear design Lisa Illis.

“This year, the palette is much richer. We’re seeing lots of statement sleeves and tie necks. Similarly, fabrics are bolder – velvet, satin, lace, metallics, rather than chiffon or cotton.”

This richness in colour and finish is also being channelled through accessories.

“Accessories are bold too,” says Illis. “[Trends include] statement earrings, layered chain necklaces, sparkly bags, faux fur and statement tights.

“Have fun this winter!”

Parfois Maxi Earrings with Stones, £17.99

Next Pine Green Bridesmaid Velvet Multiway Maxi Dress, £82

Six Stories Bow Detail Satin Pouch Bag, £29.99

Faux fur and belted coats

Every winter wedding guest knows the temptation: the elegant dress ruined by an emergency borrowed jacket or a bulky puffer in the church car park.

“Please let’s put an end to women improvising and borrowing men’s suit jackets to keep warm at wedding receptions,” says Illis. “Staying warm and looking cool should not be mutually exclusive.”

Thankfully, this season statement belts are a leading trend – meaning you can layer up, cinch it in, and still look on-trend.

“A belted wool coat is a classic silhouette to layer over a dress, while faux fur is also a great option – both in cropped jackets and long coats – if you want something a little more showstopping,” explains Illis.

“A wrap or cape in soft cashmere can add warmth,” says Kyte, “but if you want something more discreet, layer nude thermals or tights when you need extra comfort.”

New Look Stone Faux Fur Collar Wrap Coat, £59.99 (was £79.99)

H&M Scarf-Detail Coat, £44.99

Neutrals and muted statements

In contrast to last year’s soft shimmer, this winter’s colour story is more tactile, and textures like velvet, lace and jacquard are leading the charge.

“Warm neutrals like espresso and champagne are everywhere,” says Kyte. Her advice is to “mix textures – matte wool with glossy silk instantly adds depth to a final look.”

Illis sees the same shift reflected on the high street. “Burgundy is a major colour trend this season and works brilliantly for a winter wedding,” she says.

“Velvet and crushed velvet are dominant materials,” she adds. “But equally, lace is having a moment. If you’re worried about being chilly, consider jacquard lace.”

River Island Purple Velvet Drape Midi Dress, £56

M&S Faux Fur Tipped Scarf, £36

M&S Mesh Floral Stiletto Heel Pointed Ankle Boots, £66

Dressing for daylight and dark nights

With early sunsets and long receptions, winter weddings demand outfits that can work from ceremony to dance floor.

“Midi dresses with a defined waist or sleek column shapes with statement sleeves are perfect for taking you from ceremony to reception,” says Kyte. “Tailored jumpsuits and two-piece sets in luxe fabrics are another great option if you want something more practical for cooler months.”

Illis, too, is firmly in favour of the all-in-one approach.

“For me, a jumpsuit is the ideal choice for a winter wedding,” she says. “They’re effortlessly elegant, yet incredibly practical. I always find a jumpsuit much warmer than a dress. Plus, they give you the freedom to enjoy the dance floor to its fullest potential.”

Zara Feather Blazer, £89.99

Zara High-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers, £39.99

Dune London Sparkle Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes, £89, M&S

Common pitfalls (and easy fixes)

There are a few pitfalls worth sidestepping when it comes to winter wedding dressing.

Kyte warns: “Trying to stay warm with a coat that clashes or feels too casual [can] totally throw off an otherwise elegant outfit! I’d steer clear of summery fabrics like linen or anything in bright pastels, which can feel a bit out of place for the season.”

Illis notes: “While the rule that nobody but the bride should wear white generally stands true, these days I don’t think there’s any reason you shouldn’t wear black.

“However, a mistake I’ve seen is people wearing black with no texture, which can look sombre.”

The fix, she says, is all in the finish: “If you’re going to wear black, choose a dress in a material that offers depth. You could opt for a pleated fabric, chiffon lace detailing or even faux leather and lift the look with accessories.”