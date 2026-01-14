Was 2016 really the last good year? Here are the fashion trends making a comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The internet has declared 2016 "the last good year," a sentiment now manifesting in a wave of nostalgia across social media timelines, where throwbacks to festival selfies, grainy vlogs, and Tumblr-era memes are abundant. This collective yearning has culminated in the declaration that "2026 is the new 2016," reflecting a deeper longing not for the politics or headlines of the past, but for the distinct feeling of the internet at that time.

Before the advent of hyper-curated feeds and the relentless optimisation of Instagram accounts, social media offered a messier, more communal, and spontaneous experience. Trends felt genuinely collective, style was playful, and participation didn't require adherence to a specific "core" aesthetic. This emotional tone is precisely what is now resurfacing a decade later, translating into a fashion revival that sees the return of defining pieces such as chokers, statement earrings, and skinny jeans.

However, the 2026 iteration of 2016 fashion is more interpretive than a direct replication of bomber jackets or full glam make-up. Celebrity stylist Oriona Robb explains that this resurgence is intrinsically linked to how we now process identity online. "The internet has democratised fashion in a way runways never could," Robb states. "What we’re seeing with ‘2026 is 2016’ isn’t just nostalgia, it’s visual thinkers processing identity through familiar references." She adds, "Runway trends tell you what’s coming, internet culture tells you what’s resonating emotionally."

Robb emphasises that these 2016 revivals are only effective in 2026 if they are used to express one's current identity, rather than a past self. "The difference between looking dated and looking current is confidence," she notes. "That’s what transforms any trend into personal style." This shift from blind trend-following to authentic expression is key to navigating the current fashion landscape.

So, how are the defining items of 2016 making their comeback, and how should they be worn in 2026?

Skinny Jeans

For many, skinny jeans represent the most emotionally charged item of the 2016 revival, often evoking strong opinions. As Robb explains, "The clothes are rarely the real problem, it’s the identity shift people haven’t made yet. Skinny jeans in 2016 were about conformity. In 2026, they’re a choice. The difference [is] proportion." While 2016 often saw skinny jeans paired with tight crop tops or bandeaus, contemporary fashion places a greater emphasis on balanced proportions. Robb advises, "Pair them with oversized blazers or chunky knits to create contrast rather than the head-to-toe slim silhouette of a decade ago, and critically, wear them because they serve your body and your style, not because everyone else is. That’s the shift from trend-following to authentic style."

open image in gallery Gig Hadid sporting skinny jeans and a crop top in 2016 (Alamy/PA)

Off-the-shoulder Top and Choker

The combination of an off-the-shoulder top and a choker was a ubiquitous image of 2016, gracing red carpets and street style alike, worn by everyone from high-profile celebrities to festival-goers. "In 2016, chokers signalled belonging to a specific internet subculture," Robb observes. "Today, they’re a powerful move, a deliberate nod to the past." The modern approach involves reframing these pieces; instead of a single statement choker, Robb suggests pairing one with longer, layered necklaces to create "visual interest that’s a bit more 2026." The same principle applies to off-the-shoulder tops. "Off-shoulder pieces work in 2026 when you treat them as statement items, not complete looks," she says, contrasting this with the matchy-matchy sets of 2016. An off-the-shoulder knit paired with tailored trousers, for instance, offers a cooler, updated take on the elasticated cotton tops of the past.

open image in gallery Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid sporting the choker and off-the-shoulder top on the red carpet in 2016 (Alamy/PA)

Statement Earrings

While 2016 is making a comeback, 2026 has also witnessed a shift from "quiet luxury" to "loud luxury," with bold colours like cobalt blue, emerald green, and red dominating trends. This explains the resurgence of maximalist pieces such as statement earrings, chunky boots, and oversized jackets. "Statement earrings and chunky boots ground bold colours; they create visual anchors that prevent outfits from feeling too out-of-date," Robb explains. She notes that the 2016 palette was often muted or monochrome, whereas now, "we’re seeing bolder colours because people are more confident expressing individuality." Her advice is to select colours that flatter and instil confidence, then allow accessories to provide structure.

open image in gallery Statement earrings dominated the spring/summer 2016 runways (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Baseball Caps

In 2016, the baseball cap was a symbol of streetwear and off-duty cool, sported by numerous style icons. In 2026, however, it has undergone a significant transformation. "Baseball caps in 2026 are about elevated casualness," Robb states. She recommends pairing them with tailored pieces, such as a structured coat and quality leather accessories. "You’re not trying to look sporty, you’re demonstrating that you understand how to mix high and low, formal and casual."

open image in gallery Rita Ora in a baseball cap, red lip and tracksuit at Glastonbury festival 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

Ultimately, the 2026 revival of 2016 fashion is less about replicating a bygone era and more about a sophisticated reinterpretation. It champions individual expression and confidence, transforming nostalgic trends into contemporary personal style.