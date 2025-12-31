I’m a stylist. Here’s how to give your wardrobe a New Year reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The notion of a New Year wardrobe overhaul often sparks conflicting emotions.

For some, it promises a liberating fresh start, leading to a more streamlined style and fewer morning dilemmas.

Yet, for others, the thought of confronting overflowing closets, sentimental attachments, and the daunting prospect of beginning anew can be overwhelming.

However, Parisian stylist Elsa Boutaric advocates for subtle, rather than drastic, wardrobe refreshes. She shares her essential guidance for curating your closet in 2026.

open image in gallery How to sort out your wardrobe, according to a stylist ( PA )

Start with sorting not shopping

The instinctive response to a style rut is often to buy something new. A coat, a pair of shoes, a statement piece that promises reinvention. But Ms Boutaric insists that the real reset begins long before a checkout page.

“I always start with a wardrobe edit to assess what no longer works and what truly fits my client’s lifestyle,” she says.

“We need a wardrobe strategy before buying anything new.”

That strategy is less about what you like best and more about what you wear the most.

How you actually dress day-to-day matters more than who you imagine yourself to be. A wardrobe reset means interrogating how often you reach for something, what you feel best wearing and where your life currently sits – work, weekends, evenings, travel.

Without that assessment, new purchases tend to repeat old mistakes: beautiful pieces with nowhere to go.

The items we hold onto for too long

Every wardrobes contains their ghosts – pieces that once worked perfectly but now date everything else around them. Denim is often the biggest culprit.

“I would say, denim is often kept past its prime and can look outdated,” Ms Boutaric explains, “a tailored wide-leg pant is a modern upgrade for 2026.”

Jeans cuts are often less timeless than tailoring, reminding us of past phases and eras more quickly than other items.

Wide-leg trousers, particularly in structured fabrics, offer the same ease of wear while being less trend-led.

The same applies to overly trend-led pieces that no longer reflect how you dress now. The reset isn’t about erasing personality – it’s about removing what you won’t wear this time next year.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Satin Twill Triple Pleat Palazzo Trousers, £46

Mind the gap

One of the most common frustrations Ms Boutaric encounters isn’t a lack of clothes, but a lack of connection between them.

“What I see the most is a lack of strong transitional pieces between casual and elevated looks,” she says. “Invest in a good quality blazer and elevated basics to fill that gap.”

These are the items that turn jeans into an outfit, or make a simple dress appropriate for more than one setting. A well-cut blazer, a cosy knit, a crisp white shirt – they don’t shout, but they do a lot of work.

A New Year reset is often about strengthening this middle ground. Not investing in rarely-worn pieces of workwear or loungewear – but the pieces that carry you between the two.

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara Limited Edition Fitted Suede Leather Blazer, £299

open image in gallery (Arket/PA)

Arket Roll-Neck Wool Top, £45

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Oxford Shirt, £19.99

Keep, alter or donate?

Editing a wardrobe is as much emotional as it is practical. Boutaric’s rule is refreshingly straightforward.

“If a day-to-day piece hasn’t been worn in over a year, it usually goes.”

That doesn’t mean everything unworn must leave – occasionwear and sentimental items live by different rules – but for everyday clothing, inactivity is information. If something doesn’t fit your life now, it’s unlikely to suddenly earn its place.

Boutaric suggests the hanger trick for figuring out what you wear most. Flip all your hangers backward, then turn them forward as you wear items; after a set time, you’ll see what you reach for most and what you don’t.

Tailoring is the middle option that’s often overlooked. A coat that feels slightly off, trousers that drag, a blazer that almost works – these can often be rescued. The reset isn’t about perfection, but intention.

Refreshing without replacing everything

The idea that a wardrobe reset requires a full overhaul is one of its biggest deterrents. In reality, small, considered changes tend to have the biggest impact.

“Add a well-tailored blazer, wide-leg trousers and a [good quality] crisp white shirt or tee,” Boutaric suggests. “These pieces instantly elevate and modernise any wardrobe.”

They also work across seasons, trends and settings – which is precisely the point. A reset should make dressing easier, not more complicated.

Styling tweaks matter too. Switching trainers for a loafer, adding a belt, wearing a shirt more undone or leaning into proportion can recalibrate an outfit without necessarily adding new statement pieces, Boutaric says.

open image in gallery (Boden/PA)

Boden Iris Snaffle-Trim Leather Belt, £55

open image in gallery (Mint Velvet/PA)

Mint Velvet Gigi Brown Suede Penny Loafers, £55 (were £110)

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Chunky Bevelled D-frame Sunglasses, £35