Experts reveal 5 biggest beauty trends for 2025

As we step into 2025, it’s clear that trends of the beauty world are getting a face lift.

While some fads vow to continue – such as 2024’s defining blush trend – new buzzwords such as ‘prejuvenation’ promise to bring a fresh face to the industry.

Here are the hotly anticipated beauty trends that experts say to watch out for in 2025.

1. Skincare and make-up hybrids

The year 2024 saw tweens and swathes of Gen Z focus more on their skincare routines than ever before. Children as young as eight were putting potent serums and anti-ageing products on their Christmas lists, according to the British Association for Dermatologists.

This – potentially worrying – obsession with skincare among the younger generations has forced make-up brands to pivot, making skincare-infused make-up a leading trend for 2025.

“There is certainly a growing demand for make-up infused with skincare, particularly products that suitable for all ages,” explains Oriflame’s senior marketing director Lydia Smeds. “Consumers are looking for items that simplify their routine without sacrificing performance.”

This comes in the form of SPF-infused foundations, lipstick-nourishing balms and peptide-pumped BB creams. This dual-purpose approach reflects the broader trend of beauty, where minimalist looks and streamlined product ranges aligns with a desire for practicality.

Clarins Skin Illusion Foundation SPF15, £27 (was £36), Debenhams

Jones Road Miracle Balm All-Over Glow, £36

2. Prejuvenation

While skincare-infused make-up is on the rise in 2025, the idea of ‘prejuvenation’ is also expected to be the new beauty buzzword that enters our lexicon.

If 2024 was about “clean girl make-up” (which let the skin speak for itself) then 2025 is the year of “prejuvenation”: a proactive approach to skincare that prioritises long-term investments over quick fixes.

“Prejuvenation will be a strong aesthetic theme for 2025, implementing proactive skin tactics now in order to change the course of skin ageing later on in life,” explains LYMA founder Lucy Goff.

“The emergence of highly advanced energy-based solutions that are minimally invasive has been a real driving force,” says Goff, such as at-home laser light therapy and collagen-based serums and supplements.

This prevention tactic to beauty has become widespread, as many have realised that it is easier to prevent something, rather than reverse it.

“Skin is a long-term investment, and huge improvements can be seen by optimising our own cellular processes,” says Goff. So for 2025, expect bathroom cabinets crammed with LED masks and chemical-based creams.

Bondi Body LED Infrared Face Mask, £109 (was £239)

Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Collagen Boosting Day Cream, £45

3. Relaxed bohemian glamour

While minimal make-up seems to be on the rise – getting glam will never go out of style.

For 2025, high-end glamour will come in the form of relaxed Bohemian style. “Relaxed glam is a big beauty vibe for 2025,” says Bonded founder Elizabeth Chandler. Think wispy lashes, unkempt brows and Seventies liner. “The perfectly buttoned-up and androgynous [beauty of] 2024 will be replaced with a softer, more feminine and floaty aesthetic in 2025,” she adds.

The Chloé runway brought boho-chic back into the fashion zeitgeist this year, and 2025 will see this trend tipping into the beauty sphere.

Chandler predicts this to appear in long soft waves, an earthy colour palette and eclectic styling – a pivot from the highly-strung “clean girl beauty” of 2024.

“There will be more Seventies and Eighties flavours which means that the natural undone look will run concurrently with the glam palette of the Eighties,” says Chandler. “There is this sense of the Eighties mindset in the air as we shake off the uptight perfection of 2024.”

MAC Connect In Colour Eyeshadow Palette: Unfiltered Nudes, £46

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Pillow Talk Lip Liner, £21

REFY Cream Blush – Rose, £16

4. Eighties glitter

While beauty seems to be taking a more relaxed approach in 2025, there’s no denying the impact of the Eighties this coming year. Nostalgia-driven beauty will be making a comeback in the form of playful pigments and loose glitter.

“Soft blush and sheen finishes were huge in 2024,” says Chandler, “reminiscent of 1980s glamour.”

As blush boomed in popularity – leading some on social media to question whether they had ‘blush blindness’ (a term for over-applying blush without realising) – other Eighties make-up staples like loose glitter are predicted to rise the beauty ranks.

Playing off the ‘relaxed bohemian glamour’ trend – loose glitter has a certain nonchalance to it, elevating your make-up look without looking too ‘done’.

Too Faced Disco Crush High Shine Glitter Eye + Face Sparkle – Heart Eyes, £22, John Lewis

5. Tailor-made beauty

The year 2024 saw the rise in personalisation across the board – and the beauty sphere was no exception.

“Historically, having something tailor-made to your requirements signalled exclusivity, but what started with health data tracking has developed into having an intricate knowledge of our bodies and wishing to treat them accordingly,” explains Goff.

Customised beauty products are reaching new heights by the day, with brands like Skin + Me and Klira taking Gen Z by storm this year; bespoke skincare kits are set to be a big trend. Hyper-targeted formulas at high-street prices proves personalised luxury is no longer reserved for the 1%.

Skin and Me Soothe + Smooth Rich Moisturiser, £21.99

The Klira Special Formula, £59