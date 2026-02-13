What is the ‘halo lip’? Make-up artists explain how to do it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lipstick styles are probably the defining marker of make-up trends. ‘Foundation lips’ dominated the early 2000s, overlining was everywhere in 2016, but the latest technique gaining traction among celebrities like Dua Lipa is the ‘halo lip’ – a diffused approach that promises fullness without obvious artifice.

Unlike the heavily sculpted lip looks of the past decade, the halo lip is designed to look almost accidental.

With blurred edges, the centre is lighter and the overall effect is softer, as qualified make-up artist and Revolution ambassador Emily Wood puts it, “a halo lip is about softness and dimension rather than strict placement.”

What exactly is a halo lip?

At its core, the halo lip plays with light. Depth is concentrated around the edges and corners of the mouth, while the centre of the lips is left lighter – sometimes nearly bare – to create what Wood describes as “a natural halo of light”.

This is what sets it apart from earlier trends. “Unlike ombré, which usually fades from dark on the outside to light on the inside in a very deliberate way, a halo lip is more diffused and effortless,” she explains.

And while overlining relies on drawing outside the natural lip shape, the halo lip doesn’t depend on exaggeration. “You can still follow or slightly enhance the natural lip line […] the magic comes from blending, not from drawing a sharp outline.”

Paige Williams, founder and CEO of P.Louise, agrees, suggesting that “you keep the lip line clean and natural, go slightly deeper on the inner corners of the lips, then pop a lighter or glossy shade right in the centre.”

Wonderskin 360 Contour Lipliner, £16

Maybelline New York Serum Bullet Lipstick, £8.99, Boots

Why it’s so flattering

The appeal of the halo lip comes down to how it mimics the way light naturally hits the face. By allowing brightness to sit at the fullest part of the lips, the mouth appears symmetrical without harsh edges.

“It’s flattering because it works with how light naturally hits the face,” says Wood, “keeping depth around the lips while allowing the centre to stay lighter makes the lips look fuller, rounder and more balanced.”

Williams describes it as “basically a contour trick but for your lips”. By pulling light forward, she says, the technique “makes lips look naturally fuller and more sculpted”. Crucially, it works with the natural lip shape rather than trying to redraw it, which is why it tends to look good on everyone.

Matte or gloss?

The halo lip isn’t tied to one finish, which is part of its appeal. Both matte and glossy formulas work but they just give different results.

“Matte products give a more sculpted, editorial feel,” says Wood, especially when paired with a soft satin lipstick rather than a flat matte.

Gloss, on the other hand, gives an instant softness and visual volume. Her preferred approach is a hybrid: creating the halo shape with liner and a satin or matte lipstick, then tapping a little gloss into the centre for a lived-in finish.

Williams says gloss “takes the halo effect to another level by catching the light and making lips look instantly fuller”. Her go-to trick is matte shades around the edges with gloss applied only to the centre – keeping the shape lifted without losing that plump finish.

Elf Cosmetics Glow Reviver Slipstick, £10

How to do it at home

To do this lip trend, start with a lip liner just slightly deeper than your natural lip tone, applied along the natural shape.

The key step is blending: blur the liner inward with a finger or brush so there are no harsh lines. Apply a lipstick close to your lip colour mostly around the outer parts of the lips, again blending softly. Leave the centre lighter, adding either very little product or a touch of gloss or balm.

“The less perfect it looks, the better it usually is,” says Wood. Williams says “it’s all about layering and placement […] smooth, hydrated lips make everything blend better.”

Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm, £12, Space NK

Which shades work best?

The trick to the halo lip is to make sure the contrast isn’t too intense. “Shades that sit close together work best,” Wood explains – think nude paired with a lighter nude, or complementary rosy tones layered together. High-contrast combinations can look striking, but are harder to wear day to day.

For deeper skin tones, rich browns, chocolates and caramels with a lighter centre are particularly effective, especially with a glossy finish. Lighter skin tones tend to suit pinky nudes, peaches and soft mauves.

If you’re new to the trend, both artists recommend keeping things simple: one liner slightly deeper than your lip colour and a nude lipstick or gloss you already love. Blend well, add light at the centre, and let the halo do the work.

Sculpted by Aimee HydraLip Duo, £17