The secret to mastering a fabulous fake tan

As the sun is starting to make a regular appearance, the desire for a gorgeous tan to compliment our new spring outfits is off the charts.

We now know that natural tanning is damaging for our skin, so mastering a perfect fake tan is essential.

While you may think that perfecting your self-tan is just one trick to learn – how we apply ours should actually change throughout the seasons, according to experts.

So, celebrity tanners Jules Von Hep and James Read share their inside knowledge on what you should be doing to perfect your spring tan.

How your spring routine differs to winter

Self-tanning in winter or even summer is totally different to self-tanning in spring.

Firstly, winter’s multiple layers and darker days mean you’re able to get away with more mistakes; while summer can give you a natural tan without much need for the bottle.

But now spring is in full swing, tanning experts suggest a few things you should be changing about your routine.

“Ultra dark and deep tans look great in the summer but in spring, glowy and natural-looking skin is what to aim for,” says beauty and tan expert, Jules Von Hep.

“One layer of your favourite self-tan mousse as opposed to two layers is an easy way to get the tan routine back up and running,” he says, “having a softer end colour before going full pelt through the summer.”

Spring seems to be the the perfect time for a skin tint as opposed to a vivid tan.

“Layering your self-tan over the course of a few days can help you achieve a more natural-looking glow,” says celebrity tanner and founder of Self Glow, James Read.

“This gradual build-up ensures an even tan that lasts longer, without the risk of streaks or patchiness.”

Read suggests incorporating self-tan into your beauty routine to maintain radiant skin. “Start by applying your usual skincare and SPF to ensure your skin stays nourished and protected,” he says, followed by water mists of self-tanning drops.

Self Glow by James Read Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser, £44, Space NK

Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mist 200ml, £20

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops in Medium, £15.96 (was £19.95), Look Fantastic

How to prep and apply

We’re told time and again that the secret to a flawless fake tan lies in the prep. But what’s the simplest, easiest but most effective way to prep our skin?

“Start by exfoliating at least 24 hours before tanning to remove any dead skin cells and ensure an even base,” says Read.

Exfoliating helps create an even and smooth base for the tan to sit on. A physical exfoliant for the body and a chemical exfoliant for the face is what the experts recommend.

“On the day of your tan, apply a moisturiser generously to your hands, feet and any dry areas to prevent those spots from absorbing too much product,” Read explains.

And don’t forget about your face. “For the face, I recommend Dr Idriss Major Fade Flash Mask,” says Von Hep. “I love a chemical exfoliant for the face and this mask gives incredible results.”

Then, like the dry parts of the body, follow your face with a light moisturiser to help the tan glide on and appear more natural, without clinging.

Olverum Body Polish, £32, SpaceNK

Dr Idriss Major Fade Flash Mask, £50

How to avoid mistakes

Clinging tan, stained nails and patchiness are all mistakes we want to avoid when it comes to a natural-looking tan.

“Tan stuck to knuckles or around ankles happens by not applying moisturiser pre and post-tan application, and buffing the excess out afterwards,” explains Von Hep, “I love using a kabuki brush for buffing.”

To avoid tan getting stuck in the hairline, facial hair or eyebrows: “Immediately after tan application, I recommend using a clean bronzer brush over the hairline to lift [the] tan out, and a spoolie brush to lift it out of eyebrows,” says Von Hep.

To prevent stained nails, Von Hep says to “apply a balm – Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is my go-to – to your nails before application.”

As for patchiness and brown spots, “this is preventable by shaving 24 hours prior to tan application – alongside exfoliation – and showering the legs with cold water immediately before application to close pores.”

No7 Kabuki Face Brush, £17.95, Boots

Weleda Skin Food, £13.56 (was £15.95), Look Fantastic

Isle of Paradise Double Sided Self Tan Mitt, £5.99, Sephora

Expert top tips

While it’s good to know the tried and true method, there are a few top tips that you only learn through experience.

When it comes to tanning the back, “simply attach a tanning mitt to a wooden spoon by wrapping an elastic band around the handle,” says Read. “This DIY tool creates the perfect long reach, allowing you to apply self-tanner to those hard-to-reach areas of your back with ease.”

As for Von Hep, “I’ve been a tan expert for over 18 years and the way I speak to myself in front of the mirror after using self-tan will never not be revolutionary.

“Self-tan is like a personality transplant in a bottle,” he says.

“The easiest and quickest way to tan your face is with a self-tan water – three to five sprays over the skin an hour before bed – not forgetting to buff out the excess from hairline and eyebrows – and you wake up glowy on Monday morning.”

The perfect way to combat the Sunday scaries.