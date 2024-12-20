5 make-up looks to ring in the new year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Year’s Eve is the ultimate excuse to pull out all the stops with your make-up. With 2025’s trends in full swing, it’s time to experiment with some bold, dazzling and fresh-faced looks.

We hear from professional make-up artists their five best looks to ring in the new year right.

1. A sparkling statement

Whilst glitter’s not for everyone, it would be rude not to add a touch of sparkle to your New Year’s Eve make-up. “Glitter mascara topcoats are having a moment right now, and they’re right on time for sparkle season!” says Face the Future’s resident make-up artist, Rachael Divers.

For a slightly different take on the usual New Year’s Eve look, Divers recommends layering glitter over classic black mascara for a dazzling effect. If you’re looking to stand out, opt for coloured mascara in hues like rich plums, deep blues or bottle greens to enhance your eye colour.

But it’s important to use the best glitter when applying so close to the eyes, “Use cosmetic-grade glitter, which is specifically designed and cut for use around the eyes,” says Divers. “Regular glitter can cause serious eye irritation and damage.”

Finish the look with sparkling cherry or burgundy lips for the ultimate party season look.

NYX Professional Makeup Face and Body Glitter, £7, Boots

The Perfect Waterproof Mascara (Superglossy Brown), £12, Beauty Pie

2. Barely there but beautiful

If glitter isn’t your thing, you can still have showstopping make-up with a more minimalist approach. All you need is to prioritise fresh and flawless skin and a bold lip.

“Minimal make-up on the skin keeps the look fresh and unique,” says Doll Smash make-up artist Karleigh Marsh.

For lips, a bold pink or plum is perfect for party season, and Marsh suggests setting it to avoid transfer, “Blot your lips and set with translucent powder to make your lipstick last all night.”

If you’re not one for bold lips, a barely there lip gloss is a great way to step up a simple make-up look.

“Whether you’re going for a natural, nude gloss for a fresh, dewy look or choosing a bold, tinted gloss for a pop of colour, lip glosses add instant volume and shine to the lips,” says Oriflame’s beauty expert and tester Helen Bee.

elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer, £8

Oriflame OnColour Matte Lipstick – Earthy Brown, £3.99

3. Vampy glam

For those who want something a little different, Marsh suggests leaning into Gothic glamour.

“Think vampy lips and, if you’re daring enough, go for Gothic Glam. These are hot looks for 2025 that would be stunning for New Year’s Eve,” Marsh says.

Keep the skin minimal and fresh, but switch up the usual gold eyeshadow for cooler matte tones – giving a grunge feel to the look. Instead, save gold shimmer for cheekbones and body highlights.

“I recommend the Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Jazz paired with Doll Smash Eternal Setting Powder to lock everything in place,” Marsh suggests.

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour – Jazz, £27, Space NK

MAC Connect In Colour Eyeshadow Palette – Encrypted Kryptonite, £32

4. Glow all out

Glowing skin is always on trend, but for New Year’s Eve, it’s about taking that glow to the next level.

“Glitter, metallics and holographic finishes will dominate New Year’s Eve – from metallic eye finishes to luminous skin, it’s all about that gorgeous texture,” says Divers.

To achieve this look, Divers suggests using the highlighter drops for radiant skin and shimmering metallic eyeshadow. To add even extra glow, pearls and rhinestones can elevate any eye look.

“If you are one for a bold eye why not try the “studded sequin” trend – as seen on Sabrina Carpenter,” says Marsh, “add some sparkle with the rhinestones or pearls around the eyes and lash line to create a showstopping look.”

Saie Glowy Super Gel – Starglow, £22, Cult Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots – Rose Gold, £25

Lottie London Eye Gems – Twinkle in Your Eye, £5.95

5. The all-nighter look

In the likelihood your celebration stretches into the early hours – a long-wearing make-up look is essential.

“Firstly, make sure to prep your skin well ahead of your make-up application,” says Divers, “a well-prepped base goes a long way in ensuring a flawless, longer-lasting finish.” For a budge-proof lip, she recommends a satin-matte liquid lipstick.

The key to maintaining a flawless finish that lasts lies in hydrating your skin. Prep the skin my cleansing and moisturising, then using a silicone-based primer that will act as a glue for your make-up to sit on, whilst filling in any large pores.

“My go-to product is the Makeup Forever Mist and Fix 24 hr,” says Marsh. “Remember to spritz the skin before and after make-up application to ensure it stays put.”

Of course, aftercare is just as vital as the application. “Set everything with a finely milled translucent powder for a locked-in look that still radiates a natural glow,” says Divers.

“This type of loose powder is infused with glass microspheres and subtle pigments that scatter light to minimise pore size and dullness.”

Whether you’re all about the sparkle, prefer striking simplicity or prefer gothic glam – these make-up looks are sure ring in New Year’s right.

REFY Glow and Sculpt Primer, £24

Make Up Forever Mist & Fix Spray – 100ml, £28.50, Cult Beauty

Doll Smash Eternal Setting Powder, £18