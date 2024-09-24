Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria and Jane Fonda kick off Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria joined Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Jane Fonda and more on the runway during a star-studded event to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

The beauty business hosted Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris event at the Place de l’Opéra on Monday, including it’s L’Oréal Paris “Dream Team” on the runway, which comprises of ambassadors, artists, actresses and activists.

Others who walked the runway included singer Camila Cabello, actor Andie MacDowell and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

Jenner, 28, wore a mesh red asymmetric dress with a matching vibrant lip. The model and reality star showcased bleach blonde hair for the occasion.

As Jenner stepped out onto a Juliette balcony to roaring cheers, blurbs flashed across the stage screen to dramatic strings writing ‘Celebrate your worth,’ ‘Beauty is a voice,’ ‘Dare to be different’ and ‘Embrace your worth. You’re worth it.’

Delevingne, 32, then waltzed down a lavish staircase in a open red silk trench coat and high waisted hot pants.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Walk Your Worth’, which celebrated ‘women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood’.

Fonda, 86, wore a shimmering silver trench to match her bombshell curls. The actor paired the glamourous look with box fresh metallic trainers.

Actor Longoria on the other hand, 49, wore a plunging sheer organza gown with a high slit, dripping diamonds and silver heels.

Joining the stars was model Heidi Klum, 51, who wore a black skin-tight latex dress and a diamond choker.

Viola Davis, 59, and Ashley, 29, also showcased their authentic glamour. Davis wore a black velvet gown with a yellow blouson bodice and Ashley was in a metallic wet-look off the shoulder slit dress.

Joining them on the runway were long time L’Oréal ambassador, Four Weddings and a Funeral star MacDowell, 66, and Hindi film star Alia Bhatt, 31. MacDowell wore a shimmering strapless evening gown whilst Bhatt wore a metallic ab-embossed corset.

U.S TV star Aja Naomi King, 39, channelled Dior in a black drop waist tulle ballet gown. The actor paid homage to the Sixties with a sleek and sophisticated beehive hair do.

The French beauty brand stated on their website that each woman on the runway ‘upholds and empowers a particular female strength, inspiring others to fulfil their talents every day through their commitment to causes that echo our values of feminism, inclusivity, equal rights and sustainability’.