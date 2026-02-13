The Princess of Wales’s favourite designers who are showing at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has been in the style spotlight ever since her engagement to Prince William hit the headlines in 2010.

Her sartorial style is a much-dissected topic of conversation, leading to the phenomenon known as the “Kate effect”, when wearing a particular brand has historically led to increased visibility and sales for labels, particularly smaller British houses.

Several designers closely associated with the Princess are set to present their autumn/winter 2026 collections at London Fashion Week, placing royal-adjacent style firmly on the schedule.

So, here are the designers bringing a touch of royal glamour to the AW26 runway.

Emilia Wickstead

London-based designer Emilia Wickstead has become one of the Princess’s most relied-upon names for smart and formal daywear.

Known for structured tailoring, defined waistlines and a muted colour palette, Wickstead’s designs have featured at state occasions, diplomatic receptions and public events.

Her aesthetic – elegant but showstopping – aligns closely with the Princess’s sartorial approach.

Wickstead’s London Fashion Week shows are typically among the most composed on the schedule, offering sharp cuts, midi-length dresses and sophisticated eveningwear that often translate seamlessly into royal wardrobes.

Erdem

Erdem, led by designer Erdem Moralioğlu, is another regular fixture in the Princess’s wardrobe.

The London-based label is famous for its romantic florals, avant-garde silhouettes and intricate detailing, often drawing on literary and historical references. Erdem’s collections often blend heritage storytelling with modern sensibility – a style that resonates with royal dressing.

Kate has turned to Erdem for formal engagements and commemorative events, favouring its feminine silhouettes and delicate prints.

On the London Fashion Week calendar, Erdem’s shows are typically narrative-driven and mirror the Princess’s own approach to traditional yet modern tailoring.

Edeline Lee

Edeline Lee has carved out a niche for sculptural, confident womenswear, earning a following among professionals and public figures alike.

The Princess has worn the designer’s contemporary pieces on several occasions, often choosing Lee’s streamlined dresses for daytime engagements.

Lee’s work is known for its architectural draping and innovative fabric development, while sustaining her commitment to creating powerfully feminine silhouettes.

Lee has called the Princess “a wonderful ambassador for British designers”, acknowledging the visibility that comes with royal endorsement.

Alessandra Rich

Italian-born Alessandra Rich has become synonymous with vintage-inspired glamour, from broad-shouldered tailored suits to polka-dot statement dresses.The Princess of Wales has worn Rich’s designs at several high-profile appearances, most notably at Wimbledon, where her tailored polka-dot dresses have drawn significant attention.

Rich is arguably one of the leading designers to be credited with reviving the Eighties-inflected power dressing trend, blending strong shoulders with feminine detailing.Rich is expected to stage a presentation rather than a full runway show this season, offering a more curated and intimate viewing experience.

Temperley London

Among the most notable returns to London Fashion Week is Temperley London.

The label was one of the first designers Kate wore as she stepped into the public eye, appearing in Temperley pieces during early engagements following her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Founded by Alice Temperley, the brand is known for intricate, delicate lace and romantic eveningwear – hallmarks that have often denoted the house as bohemian glamour with British heritage.

Temperley London is marking its 25th anniversary with a return to the London Fashion Week runway for the first time since September 2019. The comeback follows a 2023 restructuring and partnership with Dubai-based Times Square Group, with Alice Temperley continuing in her role as creative director.

The AW26 show is expected to celebrate the brand’s heritage while signalling a renewed phase of growth.