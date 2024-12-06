How to master party glam make-up at any age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re stepping into your 20s or celebrating your 51st Christmas – finding the perfect party glam look without going overboard is a tricky line to tread.

From achieving a flawless complexion to adding the perfect touch of sparkle, make-up artists reveal the art of executing party make-up at any age.

How to better the base

Depending on the texture of your skin – whether you’re acne-prone or have fine lines and wrinkles – the key to the perfect base lies in the preparation.

“Hydration is key!” says celebrity make-up artist and This Morning presenter Bryony Blake, “I always prep the skin with a good eye cream or serum, as it helps smooth out the under-eye area and gives make-up a great base.”

“For mature skin, the key is to enhance and use more balmy and glowy products rather than heavy or matte,” Blake explains. “Apply products with your fingers and gently pat them in, letting them melt into the skin. This avoids product settling into fine lines and keeps everything looking fresh.”

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, £13, Look Fantastic

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Cream Makeup, £35

Best formulas for mature skin

If your skin is on the dryer side and you have a few fine lines, anything too thick will cause ‘cake face’ and look overdone.

“For mature skin, it’s all about creamy, skin-friendly formulas that enhance without sitting heavy or cakey,” says make-up expert and founder of Ateh Beauty, Ateh Jewel. Opting for cream products mean they melt into the skin, “No separating, no settling into fine lines, just smooth, radiant skin that feels fresh and bouncy.”

“For foundation, I suggest going for a slightly heavier coverage for special occasions,” suggests Blake, “not to make it look cakey, but to ensure longevity and minimal touch-ups. It’s all about finding that balance between glam and comfort.”

Trinny London Just A Touch Foundation And Concealer, £28, John Lewis

How to contour if you’re over 40

If you’ve grown up with YouTube tutorials, contouring at this stage will be a walk in the park. But if you’re more weary of contour sticks and how to sculpt, the experts detail a foolproof approach to party glam contouring.

“Always pick a powder contour that is just a few shades darker than your base skin tone to create a more natural shadow as opposed to a harsh contrast. For highlighter, try and go for a cream that isn’t too glittery, to give a more natural glowing look,” says one of Timely’s luxury salon founders and beauty expert, Jessica White.

For placement, contour should be applied where shadows naturally fall. “This would be the hollows of your cheeks, jawline and along your hairline,” says White.

When it comes to highlighter, this should be applied to the high points of your face, such as your cheekbones, bridge of your nose and cupids bow.

“Remember that with highlight less is more – we don’t want to be shimmering like a disco ball, we want there to be a natural glow so start of with just a little of the product and build up to your desired affect,” advises White.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow – Light to Medium, £49, Cult Beauty

KIKO Milano Radiant Touch Creamy Stick Highlighter – 100 Gold, £11.49, Look Fantastic

Eyes to mesmerise

Eyeshadow and eyeliner can be tricky to navigate, but it’s imperative to understand your eye shape. Whether you have an almond, hooded or deep-set eye will depend on what style you can take with your eye make-up.

“For more mature eyes, it’s best to go for a thin line across the upper lash line when using eyeliner, as thicker eyeliner may make wrinkles and fine lines more prominent,” suggests White.

“Also avoid a heavy bottom lash line, as over-lining the lower waterline can create the illusion of smaller eyes, and emphasise under eye lines. Instead, focus on the upper lash line and smudge it out for a more softer and lifted look.”

Perfecting eyeliner and eyeshadow can be tricky, but Blake recommends the Optase Life Sensitive Makeup Remover for fixing mistakes, “Use a cotton bud dipped in the remover to tidy edges or clean up smudges for a flawless finish.”

When it comes to eyeshadow shades, light and bright hues are the best choice. “Think taupes, creams and soft browns. Additionally use matte and satin finishes as shimmers and settle into wrinkles and make them more prominent,” explains White, “If you’re looking to use shimmers, keep them to the centre of the lid and use minimal product.”

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Pencil – Classic Brown, £22, Cult Beauty

M.A.C Connect In Colour Eyeshadow Palette: Encrypted Kryptonite, £32

Optase Life Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover – 100ml, £9.99, Boots