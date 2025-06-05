What swimwear styles are trending this summer?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With summer fast approaching, finding the perfect swimsuit is a tricky task that can leave you drowning in a sea of options.

Whether you’re jetting off abroad or are planning on hitting some more local beaches – a good swimsuit or two-piece is a summer staple.

This season, sculptural shapes, retro prints and nostalgic colour blocking is making a comeback according to swimwear experts. Here are their must-try styles for summer 2025.

1. Sculptural and minimal

Sleek, minimal designs with metallic detailing are making waves this season. “There’s a resurgence in sculptural silhouettes – elegant one-shoulders, discreet cut-outs and scuba-inspired one-pieces with zip detailing, which I personally love,” explains fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

There also seems to be a rising trend for swimwear that transitions beyond the beach, like pairing costumes with maxi skirts and sarongs for an effortless, “White Lotus” inspired look.

“Statement one-pieces are taking centre stage,” agrees founder and creative director of Baíah, Tracy Nahar, “with details like asymmetrical necklines and sculpted corset-style shaping.”

Nahar points out the return of textured fabrics, leaning into the resurgence of the Eighties trend, “crinkled Lycra and ribbed stretch materials not only elevate the look but also contour beautifully to the body.”

Zara Swimsuit with a Bandeau Neckline and Metal Piece, £45.99

Karen Millen Drama Ruffle Strappy High Leg Swimsuit, £71.20 (was £89)

Pour Moi Frill One Shoulder Control Swimsuit, £31.50 (was £45)

2. Retro revival and colour blocking

Colour blocking with bright, mood-lifting colours seems to be back this summer.

“There’s a real shift toward mood-lifting colour,” says founder of Paper London, Philippa Thackeray, “sunshine tones like lemon, coral and cobalt are big, but it’s not just about brights – there’s nuance.

“Rich navy, soft pastels and pops of retro colour blocking, with gingham being big too,” says Thackeray.

It’s not just the colours of the Eighties that are big in swimwear this season. “Square necklines, higher leg cuts and underwired classics,” are seeing a strong revival, explains swimwear design manager at Pour Moi, Vicky Chadeyron.

“Bold ocean blues are another major player, a gorgeous and flattering colour,” she says. Other Eighties prints like polka-dots are also trending this season.

Next Self. Blue Contrast Bind High Leg Brazilian Bandeau Tummy Control Swimsuit, £32

& Other Stories Black Polka Dot Twist-Detail Swimsuit, £57

3. Figure flattering styles

Finding flattering swimwear can feel like a never-ending pursuit, summer after summer. While it’s specific to your body shape, there are some universal styles that can flatter any figure.

“One of the most flattering styles across body types is a plunging neckline, which draws the eye vertically and creates a lengthening, slimming effect,” explains Thackeray.

Ruche and wrap details are also good options for those conscious of their stomach, with belted details and wrap styles helping define the waist.

“Surprisingly, I think a string bikini can be incredibly flattering for all body types – the key is adjustability,” says Wakeley.

“It’s less about size, more about how it makes you feel – and confidence is always the most flattering look of all. Drawstrings on one-piece swimsuits allow for a degree of customisation of fit and add a soft drape which is generally very flattering.”

Tu Yellow Leaf Print Wrap Over Sash Swimsuit, £18

Boden Lefkada Square Neck Swimsuit, £80

4. Styles that aren’t just for Instagram

While strapless styles and cut-out detailing may be trending – functionality is just as important as fashion when it comes to swimwear.

“There are so many beautiful suits out there that just don’t hold up once you actually get in the water,” laughs Thackeray.

Excessive cut-outs and barely-there straps seem to be the main culprits, “[they] might look amazing online, but in real life they can be restrictive or high-maintenance,” she says.

Other, more wearable trends can be just as impactful. “A single dramatic strap or a modest cut-out [can] bring the same impact without compromising comfort,” says Nahar.

Trying on a range of styles – as opposed to blindly ordering what looks good online – is the best way to find the perfect shape for you. “Swimwear should move with you, not against you,” says Wakeley. “Make sure it fits well and stays in place otherwise you will be spending way too much time re-positioning it.”

John Lewis Hello Sailor Stripe Cut Out Swimsuit, £36