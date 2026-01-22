How to style big shoulders now the Eighties are back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion has always had a soft spot for reinvention, and for Spring 2026 it is the Eighties that have staged the most confident return.

Power shoulders are back, cigarette trousers are slim once more and bold colour blocking is everywhere – with silhouettes nodding to the sharp suiting of Miami Vice and a hint of Joan Collins-era Dynasty glamour.

Across the runways of Versace, Saint Laurent, Chloé and Valentino, designers have folded these references into collections that feel cool, and the most popular trend to come out of them is the broad shoulder.

“Big shoulders are back with a vengeance and they certainly feel cool and modern,” says designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“But like any re-worked trend it’s all about the proportions and these updated big shoulders are more refined and engineered than the layered shoulder pads of the Eighties, where shoulders not only got wider, they got higher, leading to an ‘American footballer’ type vibe which was pretty clumsy compared to the silhouettes that are on offer now.”

So, we hear from stylists on how to wear the shoulder-pad trend in 2026.

Getting the proportions right

The secret to wearing big shoulders well is understanding how the rest of your outfit works around them. Wakeley suggests two clear approaches.

“If you are going for the big-shoulder tailored look you can either lean into the whole oversized look – The Frankie Shop does this brilliantly – or you can let your big-shouldered jacket do the talking and keep the rest of the look long and lean.”

That might mean pairing a sharp blazer with sheer hosiery and heels, “playing with the juxtaposition of the masculine and the feminine,” or anchoring it with narrow trousers or a sleek skirt so the shoulder becomes the widest point.

Stylist to the stars Deborah Sheridan-Taylor agrees that restraint is what keeps the look on trend. “For me the easiest way to keep an outfit streamlined and simple is to keep it tonal and in one colour palette.

“A suit is a great jumping-off point – keep it simple and elegant. A single-breasted profile that’s darted through the middle to draw in the waist allows the shoulders to add structure.”

She points to Calvin Klein Collection’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, where neutrals and boxy, Eighties-inspired blazers felt modern rather than retro.

“The key is to avoid layering too many Eighties signifiers at once,” she says, “if you’re doing a big shoulder and you want to keep it low key, create modernity by adding identifiably modern accessories. The rule is not to look like you’re wearing your old clothes, or like you’ve been down this road before.”

H&M Studio Collection Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, £189.99

Ro&Zo Wrap-Front Puff-Sleeved Cotton-Poplin Top, £39 (was £69), Selfridges

Where to start

For newcomers, the blazer remains the gateway piece. Sheridan-Taylor says the perfect way to dip your toe into the trend is with shoulder pads.

“The easiest place to start is to invest in a few pairs of shoulder pads in various different sizes. You can then experiment wearing them with different items in your wardrobe – a crewneck cashmere sweater, a pussy-bow silk blouse, a knit dress, a simple T-shirt.”

It’s a stylist’s trick that allows you to test-drive the look without committing.

“Don’t underestimate the added value,” she says, “it can literally make or break a look, making a simple layering piece feel far more significant.”

On Trend Fabrics Pair of Covered Foam Shoulder Pads, £1.85, Amazon

Investment or impulse?

Both Wakeley and Sheridan-Taylor agree this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan trend.

Wakeley believes big shoulders have “infused tailoring with a modernity and newness that is needed right now […] These big-shouldered jackets are cocooning and chic,” she says.

But not all cuts are equal. “Just because the shoulder is big doesn’t mean the rest of the jacket has to be,” says Wakeley.

One of her favourite pieces pairs an exaggerated shoulder with a “neat elongated body so you don’t feel swamped by it.”

Sheridan-Taylor advises investing in outerwear first. “A luxurious coat with padded shoulders would be my investment piece, in a classic neutral tone. You can start wearing it now, elevating your entire outfit without overhauling your wardrobe.”

She also suggests looking in menswear, particularly in charity shops: “I’ve found many a vintage YSL men’s trench coat with shoulder pads worth writing home about.”

Aligne Jorja Puff Sleeve Top, £74.49 (was £145)

Texture and print

A strong shoulder already carries visual weight, so texture and embellishment need to be incorporated carefully.

Wakeley notes that broadening the shoulder “automatically makes the waist and hips look smaller and the legs slimmer,” and admits there is “no shame in adding a silicone shoulder pad under your bra strap to slightly exaggerate your silhouette in a very natural way.”

Sheridan-Taylor prefers to let the shape speak. “I favour a peak lapel collar to emphasise shape – the width of the lapel balances the illusion of the broad shoulder, creating a more harmonious silhouette overall.”

Once proportions are right, texture can come into play. “Velvet with tailoring, leather with denim, rather than piling on prints and embellishments that compete for attention.”

She draws to the shoulder pads’ strong history. In the Thirties, designers like Elsa Schiaparelli introduced shoulder pads as women entered more traditionally masculine spaces. “For many clients it’s a really big deal to oversize a shoulder. It’s not just a styling choice – it’s about presence and power.”

Zara Knit Jumper With Shoulder Pads, £14.99 (was £29.99)