The trending prints to wear instead of florals this summer

By now, florals are practically synonymous with summer dressing.

But like The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly once said, florals aren’t exactly ‘groundbreaking’.

If you’re sick of wearing plain white or ditsy florals and want something less predictable – gingham, polka dots and unusual stripes are big patterns to sport this summer.

But what’s the best way to style them? British designers share their secrets on how you can revive retro prints and wear them well.

Gingham

This Fifties-inspired classic always returns in warm weather, but gingham can walk a fine line between being classic and twee. The trick is knowing where that line is.

“Gingham is such a timeless summer staple,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE, “but to keep it chic rather than childlike is pretty tough.

“Silhouettes need to be sleeker and stay away from a plethora of ruffles.” She recommends a streamlined top, balanced with grown-up accessories that elevate rather than embellish.

Softer fabrics can definitely help shift the tone when it comes to gingham, as Aspiga’s founder Lucy Macnamara notes, “gingham can feel nostalgic, but the key to keeping it grown-up is all in the silhouette and styling. Look for organic cotton or linen blends in tailored shapes – shirt dresses, wrap blouses, wide-leg trousers.”

Zara Gingham Check Top, £25.99

H&M Linen-blend Tailored Trousers, £54.99

Stradivarius Set of Two Rigid Bracelets, £15.99

Retro vintage

Nostalgic prints are a tricky one – as they can either feel cool and timeless or totally outdated. While the Eighties has made a comeback this year, the Mario Buatta-inspired chintz hasn’t quite re-entered fashion.

This season the runway has taken inspiration from the Seventies and Eighties rock scene, with animal prints in the form of snake, tiger and cow dominating collections.

“Personally, I love a striking animal print or bold retro,” says Wakeley.

“I have a soft spot for Seventies-inspired motifs – they remind me of my travels in Kenya and India,” says Macnamara.

Worn as a statement piece pared with monochromes in either red, white or butter yellow, animal print is remarkably easy to throw on and look put together.

H&M Brown/Tortoiseshell-patterned Sunglasses, £12.99

& Other Stories Cow-Print Leather Tote, £169

Tu Clothing Buttermilk Tailored Linen Blend Co-ord Waistcoat, £26

Polka dots

Returning this year as a firm favourite is the polka dot. Loved by the Princess of Wales, last year this playful print dominated the high street with Pretty Woman-inspired mocha dresses.

Once reserved purely for the Sloane ranger, the polka dot has been shaking off its preppy reputation and emerging with more fashion flair, cropping up on the runways of Valentino and Moschino in Eighties-inspired cocktail dresses and Mickey Mouse-sized dots on power-shouldered blazers.

“I adore them in monochrome palettes,” says Wakeley, who favours a dark navy or ivory as a base, “in either medium-sized or small dots is really sophisticated.

“[They] work particularly well printed on chiffons and lightweight fabrics which can be cut with volume and movement which adds an element of romance.”

Macnamara is drawn to understated tones too, “to keep them elegant, I prefer a smaller, scattered dot on a neutral background like cream, navy or soft chocolate,” she says. “A silk blouse or wrap dress in a mini-dot print can feel playful without being overpowering.”

If you’re looking for something more daring, the experts suggest picking fabric or colour when it comes to this print – not both – to avoid looking too gaudy.

River Island White Sleeveless Polka Dot Mesh Top, £26

Nobody’s Child White Polka Dot Linen-blend Tasmin Midi Dress, £89

Bayadere and organic stripes

Stripes never really go away, but this summer, they’ve loosened up.

“This season, there is a layering of different scales of stripes and a use of more irregular stripes,” says Wakeley. “There’s a wonderful androgyny about wearing stripes – they’re striking, eye-catching, but timeless.”

While the Nineties bayadere stripe is making a comeback, “We’re also seeing more relaxed, irregular hand-drawn stripes which I love for a more artisanal, effortless feel,” says Macnamara.

“The key is to go for colours that lift your skin tone and keep the rest of your look clean and simple.”

Anthropologie Oversized Stripe Hair Scrunchie, £20

Oliver Bonas White Lobster Graphic T-shirt, £35

Damson Madder Chlo Trousers – Red Stripe, £49 (were £65)

The most flattering prints

The question of what is ‘flattering’ often crops up when it comes to prints.

While you should wear whichever print you feel best in, some can work better than others.

“Paisleys tend to flatter all shapes,” says Wakeley, “I’d steer clear of overly large, bold prints if you’re feeling body-conscious.

“Smaller-scale prints can create movement and elongation.”

Macnamara agrees, saying that “they draw the eye without overwhelming the frame. Placement is also important – prints concentrated at the hem or sleeve can be really flattering.”

Aspiga Aurelia Organic Cotton Block Print Dress, £170

How to print clash

The resurgence of Seventies-style print clashing can be very cool, but definitely requires a certain level of conviction.

“This is a ‘more is more’ trend,” says Wakeley. “There are no rules – so have fun and just go for it.”

But if you want a slightly more strategic approach, Macnamara says “the trick is to keep the colour palette consistent.

“Soft terracotta, blush, sand […] play with scale – pair a bold, larger print with a finer, more delicate one.”

For the uninitiated, she suggests starting small: “A printed blouse with a patterned scarf or headband can be a subtle way in.”