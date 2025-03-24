Duran Duran launch their own unisex perfume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British pop band Duran Duran are launching a unisex fragrance, created in collaboration with Italian luxury perfume house, Xerjoff.

The ‘Hungry Like The Wolf’ artists have created two scents, named Black Moonlight and NeoRio (a nod to the band’s seventh hit single, ‘Rio’) inspired by style and sensuality.

“As a band, we have always been interested in arousing people’s senses, primarily through sound and vision,” explains Duran Duran’s founding member and keyboardist, Nick Rhodes.

“The notion of engaging an additional sense in our universe was hugely appealing.”

Duran Duran shot to prominence with their pop hit ‘Girls on Film’ in 1981, which was launched alongside an innovative but controversial music video, cementing the Birmingham-born band as founding fathers of the ‘New Romantics.’

With eight lifetime achievement awards, a James Bond theme song and a performance at both Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and the 2012 Olympics – the band have become emblematic of English culture.

“Duran Duran have shaped music and style for over four decades, making them the perfect partners for not just one, but two [scents],” explains Xerjoff’s founder, Sergio Momo.

“Collaborating with the band members on every detail of this project has been a very special experience.”

Their scent NeoRio is inspired by past, present and future, as the band set out to create a fragrance as ‘magnetic and unpredictable’ as themselves.

Infused with notes of candied fig and rum, with the fiery warmth of saffron and rose oil, all anchored by the rich scent of Tonka bean.

Black Moonlight on the other hand is inspired by the band’s so-called ‘darker side’. Said to be an homage to some of the eerie and mysterious subjects the band explore in their music and videos.

This fragrance combines the freshness of mandarin, saffron, lavender, sambac jasmine and hazelnut, grounded by the base notes of patchouli, vetiver and tonka bean to create a rich and more seductive scent.

Both bottles feature singer Simon Le Bon’s handwritten signature of the scent.

“During the creation of these perfumes, we realised we were striving to achieve similar criteria as we do when writing songs,” says Rhodes, “ultimately aiming for something seductive, unique and irresistible.”

Both scents are available to buy now worldwide at xerjoff.com