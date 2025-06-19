What to wear when gardening this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As “allotment chic” has been touted as a latest fashion trend, with high-fashion houses like Dior and Hermès having incorporated horticultural features into their runway shows, perfecting your gardening look has never been so pertinent.

Of course, hardy gardeners know that nothing beats wearing the appropriate clothes for comfort, durability and ease of movement, which usually results in an old pair of denim shorts and a T-shirt that predates Tony Blair’s time in office.

But this intertwining of fashion and gardening has stirred up a storm on social media, with influencers showcasing their green thumbs and stylish gardening attire on platforms like TikTok, and even prioritising events like the Chelsea Flower Show over traditional fashion weeks.

So if you’re a style-conscious horticulturist, here’s how to cultivate a great outfit while gardening this summer.

Light in fabric but not in colour

“Practicality is key when gardening,” says Cotswold-based gardening and fashion creator Josie Irons, “but there’s nothing wrong with looking and feeling fabulous while you’re tending to your blooms!”

Her go-to is a strappy, lightweight dress, “probably one that’s a few years old and already has a scuff or two on it, but most importantly, one that washes well!”

While light fabrics are essential, anything too delicate should be avoided, she cautions. “You’ll often find me clambering through rose bushes, so silk is a big no or anything that could pull on thorns.”

White may be a summer favourite, but not in the seed beds. “Even though I love to wear white usually, I’ll avoid lighter colours if I’m sowing seeds or doing any digging,” Irons says.

For something more grounded, she opts for “a pair of olive-coloured linen shorts with an oversized floral blouse and a giant sun hat while I’m sowing and weeding in the kitchen garden.”

John Lewis Wide Brim Sun Hat, £45

River Island Green Long Sleeve Gingham Shirt, £30

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts, £22.99

Know your fabrics and fibres

Fabric matters – especially in high summer. “Polyester is a no-no,” says Irons, “not only from an environmental point of view but also because it’s not breathable; so you’ll be getting seriously toasty and uncomfortable on hot days.”

Instead, she suggests sticking to the classics, “[I suggest] loose-fitting pieces in natural fibres such as cotton or linen.”

Zara Linen Blend Wide Sleeve Shirt, £27.99

Next White Embroidered 100% Cotton Summer Shorts, £34

Seasalt Cornwall Earth Colours Kaftan Dress in GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton Voile, £69.95

What to wear on your feet

Footwear often falls into the ‘functional’ category when it comes to gardening – but that doesn’t mean style always has to suffer.

“I’m always dashing in and out of the house, so something that I can slip on and off easily is essential at this time of year,” says Irons.

And while she loves to be barefoot in the garden – there’s a good alternative if you want some more protection: “The next best thing are my slip-on Vivobarefoot trainers which are my go-to gardening shoes.”

Barefoot shoes are intended to help with posture and foot health while supporting activity and exercise, which makes them ideal for gardening, Irons says.

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite Knit Natural Womens, £140

Barbour Quinn Ladies Clog, £39.95 (was £44.95), William Powell

A lot lies in the accessories

Spending long days in flowerbeds means sun protection is non-negotiable, but there’s no harm in looking good while staying safe.

“Accessories are essential!” insists Irons, “a billowy blouse over your shoulders offers great protection, while a sun hat and sunglasses will provide comfort and style.”

If you sport your jewellery while doing all odd jobs, there are some pieces you may want to take off.

“I tend to remove any large or detailed rings, or bracelets that get in the way,” says Irons, “but who says you can’t wear your favourite earrings and necklace while gardening?! They won’t get in the way!”

M&S Straw Visor, £17.50

Mango Squared Frame Sunglasses, £19.99

Zara Printed Top with Cutwork Embroidery, £27.99

From trug to table

You may not want to head straight from compost to cocktails – but a swift refresh is sometimes all it takes.

“I must say, I tend to do a quick outfit change if I’m transitioning to a lunch or supper with friends; you simply can’t beat that feeling of a fresh shower after you’ve worked hard in the garden for a few hours,” says Irons.

But if you’re pressed for time, “a quick hair brush, touch of lipstick and adding a few statement pieces of jewellery will easily elevate a gardening outfit to one that works for a lovely luncheon!”

Daisy Jewellery Double Daisy Flower Earrings, £99

Best brands for the garden

Some brands are better than others when it comes to combining practicality and style. For Irons, who started her career in fashion but now runs gardening masterclasses, she reaches for country classics like Schoffel, Boden or Holland Cooper – outfits she shares on her TikTok and YouTube channel.

“My lightweight dresses and linen shorts more often than not are affordable options from H&M,” she says, as it’s crucial not to be precious while pottering about in flowerbeds.

Because as any fashionable gardener will know: the best outfits are less about labels and more about what survives a run-in with a rose bush.