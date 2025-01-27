Dior celebrates youth and whimsy at Paris Haute Couture show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dior celebrated youth, whimsy and escapism in the gardens of the Musée Rodin at Paris Haute Couture week.

The spring/summer collection was a fashion fantasy set among the surreal embroidery of Indian artist Rithika Merchant, whose tapestry depicted colourful creatures and dreamlike illustrations.

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has long imbued the strength and power of women within her designs, and it appears for this collection, she has turned her attention to girls.

“For this collection I was inspired by the Trapeze Line of Yves Saint Laurent because in some ways it references children’s clothing,” says Chiuri.

“I believe that our childhood should be revisited because it is a very formative time of our existence,” she says.

“I believe that whoever wants to do a creative job has to look at their work with the eyes and the awe of someone who has never seen these things before to create an aspect of dreams.”

As the first female creative director in the label’s 70-year history, Chiuri has been transforming the Dior into a more youthful, feminist label since joining in 2016, often citing her daughter Rachele Regini as a muse.

The silhouette that dominated the runway is far more structured than Chiuri’s usual style, and steered away from the draped, fluid lines of last season’s haute couture show.

Saint Laurent launched his ‘Trapeze Line’ collection in 1958, deviating from the romantic lines of Dior’s ‘New Look’, in an attempt to prove how women can look sexy without having to accentuate a slim waistline.

Inspired by this ground-breaking fashion initiative (which influenced the shift and swing dresses of the Sixties) Chiuri showcased an abbreviated take on frock coats and cocooning outerwear.

The collection’s consistent play on proportions didn’t mean the details were pared back though.

Dramatically sweeping and densely ruffled fabrics imbued a sense of motion – as though the gowns were taking flight from the reality of the runway into a world of fantasy.

Extravagant embellishments featured flowers and butterflies evoking a naturalism, which was made famous by Christian Dior’s ‘Miss Dior’ dress of 1949.

Chuiri’s use of ​​transparent organza, broderie anglaise and lace attached to cage-like crinolines with streaming ribbons showcased a naïve rawness – as if the models had been caught playing dress up.

While the fabrics were fancifully feminine, Chuiri’s monochromatic palette alongside the Sixties accents of Jackie O shift coats and military jackets signals the 1960s revival in 2025 fashion.

Celebrities sitting front row included Pamela Anderson, Venus Williams, Elizabeth Debicki and Jenna Ortega – all of whom channelled the sombre palette of the collection.

Model and actor Pamela Anderson, 57, wore a slate grey suit, with an Alice band and veil and matching Lady Dior bag.

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, 34, kept it simple in all-black, with sharp suit trouser, pointed kitten heels and a quilted Lady D-Joy micro.

Actor Jenna Ortega, 22, best known for depicting Wednesday Addams, wore a peplum suit and micro shorts with cinching waist buckles, black leather opera gloves and dark cat eye sunglasses.