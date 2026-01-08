5 skiwear trends to hit the slopes in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re heading to the mountains this season, you may be wincing at the thought of pulling out that ageing ski jacket that’s been lurking at the back of your wardrobe since your last trip.

And if that sounds familiar, you may be wanting your holiday photos to look a little more 2026 than 2006 this time around.

Fortunately, this is a particularly stylish winter in which to refresh your Alpine wardrobe. Skiwear has taken a decisive turn towards the Eighties, but with a distinctly modern take – more sculpted silhouettes, sleeker materials and a subtle push into high-fashion territory as sport continues to surge in popularity.

Stylist Elsa Boutaric says three big ideas are shaping the slopes this year: the return of the ski suit, head-to-toe tonal dressing and what she calls “loud luxury”.

“The 1980s fashion has a strong influence on the 2026 skiwear trends,” she explains. “We can see retro styles, bold colours and the comeback of the one-piece suit dominating the slopes.”

Here’s how that translates – both on-piste and at après.

1. The one-piece ski suit

The one-piece ski suit has slowly become the most trending silhouette on the slopes again – not as a retro throwback, but as a sharply tailored, high-performance uniform.

Boutaric lists the one-piece ski suit as one of the three key defining trends of the season. The modern version is sleek and chic, cut close to the body, usually belted and built from sculpting, technical fabrics, which feel more like luxury sportswear than retro practical gear.

My Sunday Ski Velocity Gstaad Ski Suit, £455

2. Head-to-toe monochrome

The second major trend is monochrome skiwear – tonal dressing that stretches from base layers to boots.

It’s a move away from clashing prints and towards the more classic ‘quiet luxury’ look, where a single colour family anchors the whole outfit.

Boutaric suggests opting for deep-olive ski trousers with a matching jacket, or a full winter-white ensemble. “Going full monochrome is clean and reads as expensive, even when it isn’t,” says Boutaric.

Even the simplest kit looks high-end when it sits within one colour family.

Tog24 Meribel Womens Ski Jacket – Lavender Grey, £120 (was £200)

Tog24 Annecy Womens Salopette – Lavender Grey, £66 (were £110)

3. Eighties colour blocking

The Eighties revival sweeping fashion has absolutely made its way to the slopes.

Boutaric says retro-geometric and 1980s-inspired skiwear is another defining look – with bold colour and graphic patterns – leaning towards the new 2026 trend of loud luxury

It’s more contemporary than Princess Diana on the slopes, for example, mirrored goggles, sharp shoulders and chevron-style colour blocking.

Surfanic Quantum Unisex Goggles, £45 (were £80), Mountain Warehouse

Ellesse Beurane Jacket, £105 (was £175), ASOS

4. Three colour trends

Colour is also undergoing a reset from the bright reds and heavy logo trends of the 2010s. Boutaric identifies “Old Money” neutrals and icy pastels as the dominant palettes for the slopes.

That means creamy camel, off-white and taupe for those leaning into quiet luxury and powdery, frost-toned lilacs and baby blues if you’re leaning into the trending colours spotted on the runway for this year.

Annox Next Leather Ski Gloves, £45.95 (were £104.95), Euro Skate Shop

5. Après-ski

Of course, skiwear earns its keep after the lifts close. Boutaric says the key to après style is choosing pieces that work from slope to chalet to bar, without needing a full outfit overhaul.

She says the base layer is an important starting point – something fitted and cool enough to wear alone once the jacket comes off. Over that, she turns to chunky knits and oversized jumpers, the kind you wear everyday at home that you can sling in your rucksack while out and about.

This is also where braces on salopettes come into their own, which can make the most basic layers look cool. Paired with some chic fluffy snow boots for warmth it can take your look from ski slopes to spritzes and champagne.

The Little Tailor Slim Roll Neck Ski Text Jumper, £75, John Lewis

Tommy Hilfiger Logo Tape Warm Lined Lace-Up Snow Boots, £75 (were £150)