5 perfect outfit ideas for the Easter weekend

Easter is quite possibly the most exciting of bank holiday weekends. With four full days off, it gives us the chance to have a proper play with our weekend wardrobes.

But the spring holiday poses a host of fashion dilemmas, with unpredictable weather and a myriad of varied activities from cooking to walking to Easter egg hunting – so finding the perfect outfit can send your head into a spin.

So, here are five outfit ideas for the Easter weekend so you’re perfectly dressed for whatever you have planned…

1. Easter walks

Whether you’re heading out on a stroll or darting around on an Easter egg hunt, making sure your outfit is practical as well as pretty is imperative this bank holiday.

Some trousers, a pretty shirt, a long trench and ankle boots or trainers never go a miss.

But being practical doesn’t mean writing off dresses. “A soft-knit midi dress in a muted spring tone like sage or lilac, paired with knee-high boots because let’s be real, grass is unpredictable,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

“Throw on a belted trench, a silk scarf in your hair, and you’ve got the perfect mix of cosy and effortlessly chic.”

YAS Shirred Detail Long Sleeve Top in Check Print, £55, ASOS

Boden Barnsbury Chino Trousers, £76

Adidas Country OG Shoes, £85

H&M Slit-Hem Trench Coat, £64.99

2. Outdoor dining

Whether you’re having a BBQ or eating your Sunday lunch al fresco, striking the balance with the right amount of layers is truly an art form.

Lots of light layers that you can peel off if it gets warm, rather than one chunky layer, and a pair of translucent tights will make all the difference when you’re wearing a floaty dress.

“A breezy cotton dress or jumpsuit with a cinched waist and wide legs is dressy enough for photos and comfy enough for seconds,” says Robb.

“Pair it with woven mules, statement earrings, and a relaxed jacket if it gets chilly.”

Celia B Curazao Vichy Black, £222

La Redoute Chunky Knit Buttoned Cardigan with Crew Neck, £21.60 (was £54)

M&S Waterproof Stainless Steel Gold Plated Large Dome Drop Earrings, £16

Penelope Chilvers Fay Leopard Pony Mary Jane Shoe, £219

3. Relaxing at home

Whether or not your weekend is jam-packed full of activities, there’s always time for relaxing with your Easter treats, and that calls for the right attire.

A soft matching set is perfect for lounging round the house. “A ribbed knit set, shirt and wide-leg trousers in a soothing tone like soft caramel or cloud grey,” says Robb.

Cosy cottons, lightweight linens or cashmeres are the best for this time of year for keeping you both cool and cosy whilst curled up on the sofa, catching up on The White Lotus.

Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Shirt, £39.90

Lounge Wide Leg Knitted Trousers in Warm Grey, £75

4. Sunday service

If you’re attending a service on Easter Sunday, it’s crucial to bear in mind that that churches are notoriously draughty, so treat your outfit as you would an al fresco lunch.

“A structured midi skirt, a fine turtleneck tucked in neatly and tall leather boots work well,” says Robb.

Layer up with some spring pastels and a smart but comfortable shoe, like a low-heeled ankle boot or ballet pumps, as there’ll likely be a lot of standing.

M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper, £35

JD Williams Tiered Maxi Skirt, £42

Apatchy The Mila Olive Green Leather Phone Bag, £68

5. Cooking and baking

Whether you’re in charge of the roast or partaking in some light-hearted Easter baking, there’s nothing worse than getting hot and bothered in the kitchen before stepping out to celebrate.

So, breathable and comfortable pieces are your Holy Grail. “A crisp oversized shirt, half-tucked into tapered trousers – stylish, breathable and easy to wipe flour off,” says Robb.

“Sleeves rolled up, hair in a loose bun,” and you’ll be channelling your inner Meghan as a domestic goddess.

Zara Basic Poplin Shirt, £22.99

H&M Tapered Linen-Blend Trousers, £24.99

D. Louise Single Dainty Bracelet, £35