Princess of Wales presents British designer Patrick McDowell with Queen Elizabeth II Award

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to sustainable designer Patrick McDowell in London today.

At an event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at London’s 180 Studios, the Princess met designers who have impacted the UK’s thriving fashion industry.

The award recognises young British designers and creatives who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.

Liverpool-born Patrick McDowell, the winner of this year’s award, is a London-based designer who has been eyed by Anna Wintour and Elite for their sustainable designs, only produces one collection a year for align with their environmental ethos.

At the event, McDowell introduced the Princess to seamstresses from their studio and showcased designs like a fuchsia-feathered kaftan-shirt and a lime green slip dress.

McDowell has grown their brand through storytelling-led London Fashion Week shows, drawing a loyal following for their whimsical, upcycled occasion wear.

They’ve attracted stars like Keira Knightley and Sarah Jessica Parker with bespoke pieces crafted from next-gen materials.

Previous winners of this award have included the likes of Richard Quinn (2018), Priya Ahluwalia (2021) and Steven Stokey-Daley of S.S. Daley (2024).

Other British designers in attendance included Conner Ives and jewellery designer Bleue Burnham.

As a graduate of Central Saint Martins, Ives dressed model Adwoa Aboah for the 2021 Met Gala while still studying, and subsequently gained the notice of Rihanna who hired him to help create her first Fenty collection.

Like McDowell, Ives has been praised for his sustainable initiatives, using deadstock fabric and recycled vintage clothing to create offbeat collections that draw on streetwear and American youth culture.

Bleue Burnham is a London-based jewellery designer known for bold, nature-inspired pieces crafted from recycled metals and lab-grown gemstones.

After launching his brand in 2018, he quickly gained recognition for colourful, textured designs that blend artistry with sustainability.

From his studio at 180 The Strand, Burnham leads a team focused on low-impact practices. He has collaborated with Gucci Vault and Palm Angels, and recently launched Dudley Coppice, a menswear label with the same eco-minded ethos.