David Tennant, Jessie J and Emma Willis bring sharp sartorial tailoring to the Bafta TV Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrities have showcased sharp masculine tailoring and old-school glamour on the red carpet of the Bafta Television Awards in central London.

As the prestigious event kicks off at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, actors and reality stars made their way down the carpet ahead of the award ceremony.

Despite the heatwave, stars sported dramatic and dark ensembles ranging from red wine to navy and monochrome. The leading trends included masculine tailoring, drop waists and old-Hollywood styling.

David Tennant, 54, wore a mauve and burgundy trim suit with exaggerated lapels and flared trousers.

Tennant channelled the seventies in a matching silk shirt and quaffed hair cut. He is nominated for his role in Rivals, Disney’s adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel.

Jessie J also sported last year’s colour of the season in a burgundy double breasted Saint Laurent suit with a striped shirt and matching tie.

The 37-year-old singer leant into the masculine tailoring trend of the season which has boomed in popularity following this year’s Met Gala trend ‘Tailored for You’.

Presenter Emma Willis, 49, also sported a suit and tie in a charcoal jacquard Gucci suit, with a white shirt and black tie.

Her husband, Matt Willis, sported the men’s favourite colour of the night: navy, in a double-breasted suit with a polka dot cravat.

Angela Scanlon took a Sabrina Carpenter-inspired approach to the red carpet in black hotpants, a baby pink shirt and undone bow tie.

The 41 year-old Irish presenter was joined by her friend and podcast co-ghost Vicky Pattison, 37, who sported the colour of the season in a butter yellow silk off-the-shoulder gown and bouncy Hollywood curls.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, 40, also sported sharp sartorial styling in a black and white wide leg suit with a cropped blazer and waistcoat by London based designer Joshua Kane.

Presenter and actor Emily Atack also sported a structured black and white ensemble in a white shoulder-padded dress with black leather opera gloves and two-toned stilettos.

The 35 year-old actor gave a nod to her on-screen eighties persona, Sarah Stratton, in Disney’s Rivals.

Danny Dyer, 47, channelled old-school Bond in a navy double breasted tuxedo with black buckled loafers and a manicured moustache.

The actor made an appearance alongside his daughters, Sunnie Jo and Dani Dyer. Dyer is nominated for best male performance in a comedy programme for his role in Sky’s Mr Bigstuff.

Ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins on the other hand opted for a Cinderella inspired baby blue gown with a drop waist and beaded detailing.

The 34-year-old kept her hair paired back with a slick cropped bob – a cut that many celebrities are sporting this season.

Actor Billie Piper, 42, opted for a more playful punk-rock look in a baby pink off-the-shoulder gown featuring a pleated mini skirt.

The star, who is nominated for best leading actress for her role in Netflix’s Scoop, paired the dress with sheer tights and patent platform heels. But in 25 degrees – the tights perhaps felt redundant.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell, 36, wore the same trending silhouette as Higgins, in a dramatic drop waist halter neck navy gown with glittering embellishments.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo kept it simple in monochromatic looks.

Laing, 36, wore a head-to-toe navy tuxedo while Habboo, 30, wore a strapless silk gown by Tonyy with a high slit, Jimmy Choo heels and old Hollywood waves styled by Willis Galbraith.