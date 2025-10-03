Beckham family supports Victoria at Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham presented her spring/summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week, unveiling a lighter and more romantic take on her signature smart aesthetic.

The show leaned into one of the season’s most noticeable trends, lingerie as outerwear, which has also been seen at the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Simone Rocha.

Beckham’s version focused on delicacy and wearability, with silk slips, lace-trimmed dresses and feathered motifs dominating the runway.

Front row guests included husband David Beckham, son Romeo and daughter Harper, who sat alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The family’s appearance was particularly poignant, as Beckham’s fashion label celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

The collection also comes just ahead of the release of Beckham’s new Netflix docuseries, launching on October 9, which is expected to shine further light on her life and career.

The collection itself represented a shift away from the sharp tailoring that has long defined Beckham’s work.

This season, boxy blazers and structured suits were pared back in favour of softer silhouettes and flowing fabrics.

A-line slip dresses opened the show, with sheer panels and delicate lace trims.

Hooped skirts continued the bubble-hem trend that has appeared on multiple runways this week.

The collection was light, feminine and ethereal, following in the footsteps of many designers this season like Jonathan Anderson’s use of extremely light wisps of chantilly lace in his debut Dior show, which fanned out from his bodice’s like butterfly wings.

Beckham instead opted for feathers featured on her runway, but she kept the interpretation more understated with monochromatic embellished corsets.

The palette was muted, built around creams, blush pinks and silvers, which placed emphasis on texture and cut rather than bold colour.

Rouching and rippling fabrics created volume and texture, while bias and asymmetric cuts gave structure to otherwise fluid shapes.

While lighter in mood, Beckham retained elements of her signature discipline. Tailored jackets and sharp loafers were paired with lace skirts and slips, reinforcing her interest in balancing masculine and feminine codes.

This contrast between structure and softness gave the collection its underlying shape.

The collection reflected a continued evolution for Beckham as a designer. Having established her reputation through sharp tailoring, she has increasingly introduced more feminine silhouettes in recent seasons. Spring/summer 2026 extended this approach, but without abandoning the structural clarity of her earlier work.

By the close of the show, Beckham joined her family backstage, marking another significant moment in her career.

With her Netflix docuseries set to reach a global audience in the coming weeks, and her label continuing to grow its presence within the Paris fashion calendar, the collection highlighted her role as both designer and cultural figure.

Engaging with the season’s lingerie trend while maintaining her precise approach to cut and silhouette, Beckham delivered a collection that was light, fresh and feminine, underscoring the longevity of her brand in a crowded and competitive fashion week schedule.