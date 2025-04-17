David Beckham’s best fashion moments as he turns 50

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham’s fashion sense is almost as iconic as his football career. Ever since he stepped out in an all-leather two-piece with his then girlfriend, Victoria, his style has become a unforgettable.

Beckham not only pushed boundaries stylistically, but subverted gender stereotypes through fashion at a time when male footballers were observed through a hyper-masculine lens.

The 1998 World Cup in France is still a moment fans discuss to this day.

“Twenty years ago when I wore that sarong, people were shocked,” Beckham told the Telegraph in 2018. “It was an outrage; ‘why are you wearing that? What were you thinking?’ Today no one bats an eyelid if a guy wears a sarong in the street.”

Beckham has been a trailblazer, influencing how British men dress for almost 30 years.

As the star turns 50, we look back at his most influential fashion moments throughout the years…

2000

Beckham burst onto the scene in 1996, when on 17 August that year he scored a legendary goal for Manchester United, becoming a household name ahead of the Premier League season.

Just a year later, the star began dating Spice Girls singer Victoria Adams – a fashionista in her own right – and the couple’s styles became iconic.

The pair stepped out on red carpets in all things leather and animal print, and in 2000, Beckham memorably wore a sleeveless shirt and a durag to greet the then Prince of Wales at a party for the Princes Trust.

It was once of the first instances that Beckham’s ensemble garnered more attention than Victoria’s, and cemented him as a male fashion icon.

2001-2

Once the 2000s were underway, Beckham leant into the neutral beige and brown tones that were all the rage.

His day-to-day uniform became a white T-shirt and jeans – and his statement accessory tended to be his jacket.

Beanies and baggy puddle jeans became synonymous with the star and his relaxed aesthetic tapped into the men’s streetwear trends of the time.

2003

Following the birth of their second child Romeo in 2002, David and Victoria headed back out onto the red carpets – most memorably in matching white and rhinestone ensembles to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

The pair were famed for their couple power dressing – being dubbed the British Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake – following the US singers’ all-denim red carpet looks in 2001.

Off the carpet meanwhile, the Beckhams were still known for their coordination, sporting simple silhouettes such as jeans and blazers so as not to attract attention.

2004

This outfit formula continued into 2004, as Beckham began to wear relaxed jeans, an untucked shirt and a blazer on the red carpet.

But Beckham stepped up the simple ensemble with boho beads – a big trend of the early 2000s, thanks to the likes of Sienna Miller and Kate Moss.

Once Beckham showcased his bohemian necklaces alongside a V-neck white shirt on the red carpet of a private party at the Royal Albert Hall – a whole host male British celebs started sporting the trend – from Top Gear presenters to young royals.

2005

Come 2005, Beckham went back to wearing some showstopping suits.

From questionable croc print to iridescent suits, in summer of that year Beckham stepped out in a shiny plum suit with a romantic ruffled white shirt, as he and his wife left Claridge’s restaurant in London.

The pair were en route to one of Elton John’s infamous star-studded soirees, and it was this moment that Victoria’s own style stuck out, as she wore a blue and white printed Roberto Cavalli dress that caused a stir in fashion circles.

2006-7

From 2006-7 Beckham still played into his smart-casual formula day-to-day, incorporating waistcoats and shirts alongside baggy jeans.

While his off-duty outfits were relaxed somewhat scruffy, he stepped up his red carpet looks, as Victoria began to find her minimalist signature style – Beckham followed suit.

2010

The words cool and casual had become synonymous with Beckham’s effortless style, and the football star’s jeans and a white-T became the go-to off-duty ensemble for celebrities across the board.

Pared with some Ray-Ban aviators – the trending sunglasses shape of the 2010s – Beckham became the pinnacle of male style inspiration.

On chillier days, the star sported double breasted jackets and striped scarves, still, of course, in a neutral palette.

2012

In 2012, Beckham’s style became more pared back – literally, in some cases – as the ex-footballer collaborated with H&M on a bodywear collection featuring cotton trunks and tight vests.

To the launch however, Beckham layered up in a cream knitted cardigan and drainpipe jeans.

Beckham’s style had become less flashy and more comfy following the birth of their fourth child and only daughter, Harper Seven, in 2011.

2013-16

But upon entering a new decade, Beckham leant back into his rugged sense of style, sporting more leather and less denim and opting for black over his usual lighter hues.

The star also began to wear shorter sleeves again that showed off his tattoos.

It was around this time when the idea of streamlining and forging a capsule wardrobe became popular among mainstream fashion enthusiasts. And for Beckham, sticking to one colour – albeit black – made coming up with outfits that much easier.

2017

In 2017 Beckham started to dabble in a more countryfied aesthetic, sporting heritage tweed, brown suede and forest green on public appearances.

It seems Beckham was channelling the surroundings of his new Cotswolds estate, that he and Victoria bought in 2016 for a reported £12 million.

The family began splitting their time between Chipping Norton and their Holland Park townhouse in London, as Beckham became more interested in farming, hikes and country living.

2021 – today

The ‘quiet luxury’ trend kicked off in 2020 and seems to have infiltrated everybody’s wardrobe – and David Beckham’s is no exception.

His smarter looks have started to lean more into traditional tailoring; opting for double breasted suit jackets over more modern sports coats.

Indulging in pocket squares and pinstripes, Beckham’s style now juxtaposes the rugged countenance he became known for, often covering his tattoos with longer sleeves.

Beckham’s smart style coincided with him becoming the face of Hugo Boss in May 2024.

It was a somewhat unsurprising collaboration, as the sports star is no stranger to the world of fashion, having previously collaborated on collections with H&M and Kent & Curwen.

As Beckham enters his 50th year, it seems his iconic style is only improving with age.