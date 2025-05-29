Dadcore is the new cottagecore. Here’s how to wear it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dadcore is the latest fashion trend to take the world by storm, following in the footsteps of cottagecore, balletcore and dreamcore.

An evolution of normcore, the relaxed and comfortable style, dadcore is characterised by the kind of basic clothing you’d expect to find in a dad’s wardrobe. Think jean shorts and baggy jackets.

But what’s the key to styling it without looking like you’re head to toe in charity shop rejects? As boyish tailoring climbs back up the style stakes – here’s how to wear the trend.

Once considered the antithesis of cool, ‘dad’ fashion is now firmly on trend. The dadcore aesthetic – defined by practical parkas, chunky sneakers and stonewashed denim – first surfaced in 2016 on the runways of Balenciaga and gained mainstream attention by the end of the decade.

open image in gallery Balenciaga debuted parkas and dadcore on the runway in 2017 (Alamy/PA)

The appeal, perhaps, lies in its rejection of perfection. “I think it has gained momentum through a mix of irony, comfort and a pushback against the hyper-curated and over-styled looks we’ve seen a lot of,” explains celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. “It’s that imperfect laidback style instead.”

The trend centres around the intentional embrace of so-called “unfashionable” clothing items often associated with middle-aged dads, like drainpipe jeans, polos and loafers.

These items – when styled knowingly – become statements of authenticity and effortlessness. “[It’s about] simple basics with a sense of humour and deeper sentimentality,” says Robb, “and it’s thrown together effortlessly.”

What are the signature piece of Dadcore?

Dadcore leans into practicality and retro familiarity. “The signature pieces include classic chunky white sneakers like New Balance 530s, relaxed denim or stonewashed jeans, oversized polo shirts, windbreakers, ankle socks and baseball caps,” says Robb.

“There’s a utilitarian, grounded quality to the style giving it comfort over flash – function over form.”

The style is a move away from the more feminine fashion trends that have recently pervaded fashion – such as the ballet slipper-sneaker hybrid dubbed the ‘sneakerina’.

While the overall effect is casual, the key to perfecting dadcore is far from accidental. Polar fleece half-zips, worn-looking tees and braided belts are also distinctive of the aesthetic.

It’s a modern take on the 1990’s grunge era – which makes sense as we also see the return of the decade’s pixie cut come back into fashion.

open image in gallery Emma Stone is one of many celebrities to recently sport the ‘pixie cut’ (Alamy/PA)

Why does it resonate with younger generations?

Just like the grunge and indie sleaze aesthetics resonated with young people of the Nineties – dadcore is a rejection of stylised normality. It is a rejection of the prim and proper fashion trends, like ‘quiet luxury’, that have dominated fashion more recently.

Dadcore is part of a much broader cultural moment. “It’s deeply tied to the broader nostalgia wave that’s [sweeping] fashion,” Robb explains. In an era that feels increasingly fast, online and unpredictable, this style harks back to something slower and more grounded.

“The dadcore style is supposed to feel familiar and almost an aesthetic version of childhood home videos or Sunday morning routines,” says Robb.

Younger millennials and Gen Z are savvy about fashion’s cyclical nature and enjoy reinterpreting the past with a modern twist. “This trend allows them to play with irony, comfort and storytelling all at once.”

How to build a ‘dadcore’ wardrobe

You don’t need a full transformation to tap into dadcore. Robb suggests starting with the basics, like classic chunky sneakers – New Balance or Reebok are ideal – paired with relaxed-fit or stonewashed jeans.

Oversized graphic or plain tees in faded tones, plaid or flannel shirts (often tucked in), and outerwear like anoraks or windbreakers are signature pieces of the look.

Not everyone wants to fully embrace the suburban dad aesthetic, and that’s okay. “It’s a tough one as for those with a love of luxury or classic feminine style, it can feel like the total opposite!” says Robb.

“But dadcore doesn’t mean abandoning your style.” You can start by adding a windbreaker or a pair of chunky sneakers into an otherwise tailored or modern outfit. “The goal isn’t to costume yourself but to reinterpret the aesthetic through your lens.”

She suggests pairing a slouchy dad sweater with smart trousers or layering a retro jacket over a more minimalist look. “Let it feel lived-in but considered and stay true to what you like and feel comfortable in,” says Robb.

open image in gallery (We Are Tala/PA)

TALA Active Embroidered Cap – Washed Denim, £18

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Cotton Rich Lightweight Jacket, £59

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Fine-Knit Polo Shirt, £19.99

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara TRF Mid-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, £17.99 (was £29.99)

open image in gallery (Schuh/PA)

New Balance 530 trainers">Trainers, £100, Schuh