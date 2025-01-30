How to style loungewear and look luxurious

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During the gloomy winter, any opportunity to bundle up in comfortable clothes and escape the cold is always welcomed.

But relaxed dressing by no means has to be slobbish.

We hear from leading designers and stylists on how to style loungewear luxuriously this season.

The key pieces

“A chic loungewear wardrobe begins with timeless essentials that offer both comfort and style,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“For me, a luxurious pair of cashmere joggers, a well-cut T-shirt, and a hoodie are the perfect starting point. I also love an oversized cardigan to layer up, some cashmere socks, and definitely a pair of sheepskin slides or mules.”

“These foundational pieces aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re about treating yourself. “Just because we are talking loungewear doesn’t mean we want to reach for our scruffiest, oldest pieces,” says Wakeley. “Wearing a gorgeous piece is a form of self-care, a treat to oneself.”

“The secret to chic loungewear lies in the fit,” says head of product design at Lounge, Emily Blount. “Clothes that look like they fit your body perfectly just ooze luxury, and loungewear is no different.

“Silhouettes that complement your figure, such as high-waisted, flared leggings or wide-leg joggers, elevate the look.”

But what are the wardrobe staples? “Oversized jumpers and knits for a relaxed yet stylish vibe, tailored joggers, and matching sets for an effortless yet put-together outfit,” says Blount.

Fabrics and textures to look for

Fabric choice is everything when it comes to looking and feeling elegant in your comfy clothes.

“Look for sumptuous materials like cashmere, silk, and fine merino wool, which feel as indulgent as they appear,” says Wakeley.

“Textures such as ribbed knits or brushed cotton add depth and sophistication. Avoid anything too synthetic – it’s bad for the planet and may not be great for you either, as they tend not to breathe like natural fibres.”

Adding minimal accents through textures are a great way to elevate your loungewear. “[Cotton and cotton blends] feel comfortable against the skin, are extra breathable, and are thick and durable enough to retain their shape for longer,” says Blount. “Perfect for keeping you cosy in colder months.”

How to mix loungewear with your daywear

Gone are the days when loungewear was just for the sofa. The pandemic showed us how to blend a relaxed wardrobe with our outerwear.

“Team a soft cashmere hoodie under a blazer,” says Wakeley, “or layer a tailored coat over either a monochromatic or printed loungewear set. This instantly strikes a balance between polish and ease.

“A soft sport pant looks great contrasted with a structured jacket, especially with a chic crossbody bag for a look that has effortless ease.”

While contrasting works a treat, the key is to layer: “Pair a blazer or tailored trousers with your favourite loungewear top, like a simple T-shirt or fitted tank top, keeping you polished and cosy,” says Blount.

“For colder weather, you could add a long trench coat over your matching lounge set for an instant upgrade.”

Colours to opt for

Colour and pattern selection can make or break your loungewear look.

“Always opt for whatever suits you and makes you feel the best version of you,” says Wakeley, “A head-to-toe tonal look – for example, all cream – can look uber-luxe, all grey marl more sporty, and a mash-up of prints more eccentric.

“The key is to be yourself, love what you wear, and let your clothes cocoon you and elevate your mood.”

“Beige, cream, and grey, along with minimal patterns, give you the most adaptability when layering your loungewear look with other wardrobe staples or accessories,” says Blount.

“These colours also promote comfort, letting you feel relaxed and perfectly put-together at the same time.”

“These pieces don’t have to cost the earth, but if you buy good quality and look after them, they should last a very long time,” says Wakeley. “My favourite cashmere joggers are over 15 years old and still look beautiful.”

M&S Cloud-Yarn V-Neck Pocket Detail Jumper, £29.50

M&S Striped Scarf with wool, £25

Next White Ecru High Roll Neck Rib Knitted Jumper with Wool, £20

Uniqlo Washable Knit Ribbed Trousers, £24.90

Chinti & Parker Wool Rich Wide Leg Relaxed Joggers with Cashmere in Biscuit, £95, M&S