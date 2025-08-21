How to build a cool but professional workwear wardrobe, according to stylists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Professional dress codes may have relaxed, but that doesn’t mean your working-from-home attire is suitable for the office.

A good workwear wardrobe – particularly throughout the warmer months – should be able to survive a sweaty commute, frigid air conditioning and, oftentimes, be comfortable enough to sit in for most of the day.

The answer to the most asked question of ‘what to wear to work’ should always strike the delicate balance between personal and professional.

So, we hear from luxury fashion brand stylists for the pieces and principles that will make getting dressed for work not only easier, but better.

Start with the pieces that do the heavy lifting

Every great wardrobe has its foundations. For celebrity stylist and former Harley Street psychologist specialising in body image Angela Kyte, that means a few key classics you can reach for again and again.

“I always recommend a tailored blazer, a crisp button-down shirt and a pair of high-waisted trousers in a neutral tone, because they really can go with anything,” she says.

Her shortlist also includes a midi skirt, a fine-knit sweater and a slip dress for layering – all elevated by “minimal gold or silver pieces like small hoops, a fine chain necklace or a classic watch.”

If you need a little more guidance, personal stylist Clare Chambers, known as the personal brand stylist, gives a more formulaic approach, building what she calls her 11 key items: “Three bottoms, four tops – two smart, two casual – two jackets and one footwear,” plus a belt for accessorising. From these, she says, “I usually look to styling up 20 key outfits for my clients.”

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Pinstripe Blazer, £169

Whistles Ivory Linen Relaxed Fit Shirt, £50.15 (was £89)

Manière De Voir Elsa in Dark Grey High Waisted Tailored Trousers, £55 (were £110)

How to end decision fatigue

Decision fatigue is real – and Kyte’s fix is to “define your silhouette and colour palette” so you’re not starting from scratch every day.

A couple of base colours, one or two accents and cuts you feel confident in become your wardrobe’s DNA, with accessories like scarves or lipstick acting as your personal signature.

Chambers says she uses ‘The five-Word Style Manifesto’ with her clients: “A declaration of intent for the five key words that people will naturally associate you with in every outfit you put on.”

When every piece in your wardrobe supports that message, you stop buying and wearing the wrong things.

Think in neutrals but keep it interesting

Both stylists agree that neutrals are your best friend.

Kyte recommends black, navy, ivory and grey as a base, brought to life with fabrics like wool blends, cotton poplin and silk – pieces that keep their shape and move easily through the seasons.

Chambers advises adding “Two to three on-trend seasonal colours” each year to keep things fresh. This season, butter yellow and burgundy are the go-tos.

A scarf in an of-the-moment shade, a pair of shoes or a blouse can, she says, “revive the neutral foundations and subtly signal current-ness – which is a valuable currency in itself as a female professional.”

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat, £89.99 (was £150)

Mango Red Floral Satin Scarf, £12.99

The ‘one thing’ that pulls it all together

When you’re rushing out the door and you’re not totally sold on your workwear attire, all you need is one piece to pull any outfit together.

For Kyte, there’s no debate: “A blazer, without question! It sharpens any look [….] Even on days when you’re wearing basics, a blazer signals intention and commands attention.”

Chambers calls it simply ‘The Jacket’ and believes it doesn’t have to be a blazer at all – “for some that might mean an oversized double-breasted blazer, maybe a cropped bomber jacket, even a cool leather biker jacket.”

The point is to have smart and casual versions, so there’s always one within reach to elevate your look.

Zara Suede Leather Blazer, £169

Where to spend and where to save

Like with your everyday wardrobe, there are pieces you should invest in, and others you can get away with buying cheaply.

Chambers puts accessories at the top of her investment list. “High-quality leather belts […] totally upgrade an outfit and give it a more polished, luxurious edge. Recognisable designer logo belts can look a little passé,” she says, favouring under-the-radar brands like Black & Brown and Déhanche over obvious logo designs.

Jewellery is also a must-have when changing the vibe of any outfit – from trendy bangles to timeless tennis bracelets. “Small gold pendant necklaces and delicate earring stacks elevate a basic outfit into one that looks slick and modern,” explains Chambers.

Kyte recommends investing in the big structural pieces – “your blazer, trousers and coats […] when they fit well, everything else looks elevated.”

Quality shoes and bags also make the cut, while tops, layering basics and statement jewellery can be swapped more freely as trends shift.

M&S Leather Jean Belt, £15

Beaverbrooks Silver Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet, £75

Change the way you shop

The stylists have some golden rules when it comes to curating the perfect workwear wardrobe – and it’s all about changing how you shop as opposed to what you buy.

“Think in outfits, not individual pieces,” says Kyte.

When shopping, she asks clients to consider whether something can be styled “at least three ways with what I already own” – and to keep a handful of ready-made combinations in mind for busy mornings.

Chambers says you should have a mindset shift towards seeing your wardrobe as “your personal packaging that helps you stand out, be seen and be remembered – for all the right reasons.”

For her, clothes are a “visual messaging tool” that can be as important for your professional credibility as your CV.