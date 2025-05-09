Naomi Campbell, Twiggy, Cindy Crawford and more star in Zara’s 50th birthday video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zara is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a new video featuring 50 iconic models who have shaped the fashion industry.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Twiggy, Christy Turlington, Eva Herzigova, Paulina Porizkova and Penelope Tree – to name a few – teamed up with legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel to shoot for Zara’s birthday campaign.

Throughout the video, the models sing and dance along to the 1977 disco classic ‘I Feel Love’.

Styled by Karl Templer, the models each wear pieces from the label’s 50th anniversary collection, which is centred around the monochrome classicism of tuxedo dressing and its both timeless boundless appeal.

The black and white monochromatic range features wardrobe staples and commemorative pieces. Zara has also launched a T-shirt featuring the 50 models in the campaign photograph, alongside postcards and other paraphernalia.

The anniversary collection features garments without any anniversary logos – ranging from streamlined silk skirts and tailored trousers to roll necks and blazers – leaning into the brand’s now acclaimed timeless aesthetic.

Founded by Amancio Ortega, Zara opened it’s first store in Galicia, Spain on May 9, 1975. But it wasn’t until 1998 that British shoppers got their first taste of the high street giant when the brand debuted its first UK store on London’s Regent Street.

The affordable label quickly became known for bringing catwalk looks, viral must-haves and sleek workwear to the masses.

The brand now operates 5,815 stores across 98 countries and ships to 214 markets online.

Now 89, Ortega ranks as the ninth wealthiest individual in the world, with a fortune of $114.4 billion (£86 billion) as of this month, according to Forbes.

To mark this milestone, the label’s commemorative collection features timeless classics such as tank tops, crips shirts and oversized tuxedo jackets, ranging from £17.99 to almost £200.

“Creativity is the heart of Zara – it is the characteristic that defines us,” says Marta Ortega Pérez, daughter of the brand’s founder.

“This incredible film by Steven Meisel is an expression of creative freedom, and the magic we always want to create.

“It stars 50 of the world’s leading models – celebrated for their beauty but also their characters, their individualities and their strength – celebrating Zara as we turn 50. This campaign is a testament to everything the teams at Zara have created over the past five decades, honouring their enthusiasm, talent and boundless creativity.”