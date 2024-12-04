Sequins at a Christmas party? I wouldn’t be caught dead in them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If there’s one piece of advice I can dispense this festive season, it’s that you spare your sequins. I’m serious. Nothing is worse than showing up to a Christmas party and being blinded by the sight of seven silver dresses. It’s an amount of sound and light that is frankly excessive. Yet come October the shops are already brimming with the stuff, signalling that this is an essential item in the festive wardrobe. I’m here to tell you that it is not – and fashion’s insiders and “it girls” agree with me. “Don’t be tempted to compete with the Christmas tree,” says fashion designer Amanda Wakeley. “There is only one winner there and it won’t be you.”

Christmas party dressing has been “a thing” for as long as I can remember. At least on the high street, anyway – no designer in their right mind would ever send anything resembling tinsel down the runway. And yet, every festive season this lurid, mawkish way of dressing suddenly becomes ubiquitous. There are those cartoonish jumpers with slogans that make me wince. “Sleigh the patriarchy,” anyone? Then there are the ludicrously bright greens and reds, which, when worn together, are deeply unflattering. And then, as mentioned, there are all those damn sequins. Not all of it is terrible – I’m a firm fan of crimson hues and all things velvet. But most of it absolutely is. And nobody who has any sartorial sense will be caught dead in any of it.

Take your cues from fashion’s cool girls, none of whom will be dressed in sequins. The coolest of them all? Well, obviously that’s Kate Moss, whose recent holiday capsule collection for Zara is the ultimate place to take your style cues this season. There are bohemian, floral gowns with ruffled necklines. There’s a black polo neck dress with balloon sleeves and a rope wraparound belt. There are dark blue velvet trousers with lace tie-ups instead of a zip. But the most iconic item is the recreated version of the supermodel’s famous gold lurex mini dress that she wore to Glastonbury Festival in 2005. With long, slightly flared sleeves, a scooped neckline, and a thigh-skimming hem complete with a slit, it’s the ultimate party girl dress.

It’s a classic Christmas look, one I always associated with legendary It Girl, Edie Sedgwick – cast your mind back to the low-back, long-sleeved dress worn by Sienna Miller in the film Factory Girl, which is based on Sedgwick’s life, and you’ll see what I mean. Another variation of the look can be found soon over at Debute, a new label launched by It Girl duo (and sisters), Lady Lola Bute and Jazzy de Lisser. With a maximum price point of £300, the range includes a completely sheer, long-sleeved, black lace mini dress, tartan skirts with cutouts down the side, and a silver, long-sleeved dress with a low-scooped back that’s surely bound to be the party dress of the season.

“It’s the perfect way to feel like a sparkly Christmas angel,” says Bute. It’s more subtle, too, which seems to be the best style tip. “Don’t do bright red nails,” the 25-year-old adds.

But when dressing for any special occasion at this time of year, Wakeley says the key is not to lose yourself to the grandeur of it all. “Chances are you won’t feel your best self,” she adds. “So, if in doubt, add a nod to the occasion rather than be worn by the occasion… you will have far more fun that way. This could be as simple as just adding some mad footwear.”

The bottom line is that there are so many more ways to have fun with festive fashion than we’ve been taught. Personally, I agree with Wakeley that Christmas is the best time to get experimental with shoes. Think giant velvet platform heels – Nodaleto always do fantastic options if you can snag some in the sale – or a statement ballet flat in scarlet or animal print; check out the options at Pretty Ballerina. “The holiday season is the perfect time to bring out your reds (particularly burgundy this year), greens, silvers, and golds,” adds Wakeley. “These rich and vibrant colours will add a festive spin to your outfit and ensure that you stand out.”

Another subtle way to add some sparkle to your festive getup? Jewellery. “Add some lift or a new touch with a great fun earring,” says Pip Durell, founder and CEO of WNU aka Meghan Markle’s go-to shirt brand. “Earrings are the secret. Focus on the top half of an outfit, too, like a great neckline, cuff or collar detail. No one will notice what’s on the bottom when it’s dark.”

The devil is always in the details when it comes to finessing your Christmas look; “I always love a red lip throughout the party season,” says De Lisser. “A red or black ribbon in the hair is a must,” adds Bute, who also favours red lipstick at this time of year, particularly when paired with a fur coat.

Elsewhere, look to minimalist brands that are known for their flattering fits. Aligne has some exceptional satin peplum tops and dresses this season in eye-popping greens and reds that are perfect for Christmas parties. Or look to Sezane, which is renowned for its exceptional tailoring – the Emilio trousers are a great choice with their front pockets and cropped leg length, giving you space to show off some statement shoes. Speaking of tailoring, if your budget can stretch to it, invest in a velvet suit from the queen of the style, Bella Freud, whose occasion suiting will make a splash at any event.

Elsewhere, I’d suggest investing in smaller boutique brands for festive items: check out Maison Cleo for unique, distinct printed dresses (they’re handmade too), and look to Fruity Booty, Realisation Par, and Paloma Wool for flattering, full-length dresses in simple, as well as statement, shades.

“Don’t forget about fit,” adds Wakeley. “Clothes which don’t fit well will not be as flattering as they could be and can affect your confidence. Consider getting clothes tailored if needed; that favourite pair of trousers which are slightly too long, or the waistband gapes will make you feel 100 times better when well-tailored. You should not be needing to tug at or be adjusting anything you are wearing… it is a distraction from your martini and having a great time.”

“Shop your own wardrobe, too,” suggests Susie Nelson, founder of London-based vintage store, Modes and More. “I would suggest comfort as it could be a long day, or evening, plus something you feel happy wearing, like an old favourite or something borrowed from friends or family. Most people have more outfits in their wardrobes and cupboards than they realise. With a bit of thought and imagination, nearly all outfits can be partied up with the addition of large earrings, sparkly shoes or belt, or red lipstick.”

Ultimately, with a bit of careful consideration and conscious consumption, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to your festive wardrobe – and none need to involve the garish horrors of sequins.