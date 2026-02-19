King Charles III sits front row at Tolu Coker show at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles III stepped out in a heather grey single-breasted suit to open London Fashion Week, taking his place front row at Tolu Coker’s autumn/winter show at 180 Studios in central London.

His appearance followed a statement issued earlier in the day in which he said “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was taken into custody on his 66th birthday on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During the show the king was sat next to fashion designer Stella McCartney and CEO of the British Fashion Council Laura Weir.

The King, 77, stayed true to his well-established sartorial formula, pairing the light grey suit with soft lilac accents – an imperial purple and lilac silk pocket square, a lilac and white pinstripe shirt and a muted tie. The pastel detailing subtly refreshed a look that reflects his longstanding commitment to classic tailoring.

Known for his sustainable “make-do-and-mend” approach to fashion, the monarch frequently re-wears and repairs garments rather than replacing them. His preferred silhouette is a wide-lapelled suit, often cut in light grey or navy by Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard.

The choice to attend in one of his signature suits – rather than adopt a trend-led look – aligned with the values of durability and craftsmanship often championed during fashion week discussions.

His attendance marks the first time since 2018 that a senior royal has sat front row at London Fashion Week.

That year, the late Queen Elizabeth II made headlines when she appeared at designer Richard Quinn’s show, seated beside fashion icon Anna Wintour, before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The moment was widely viewed as a historic show of royal endorsement for British fashion’s emerging talent.

While members of the royal family have continued to support British design through awards ceremonies and industry initiatives, physical attendance at runway shows has remained rare. The King’s presence therefore carried symbolic weight – signalling recognition of fashion not only as commerce but as culture.

Coker, who launched her label after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2018, is among a new generation of designers reshaping London’s creative landscape.

Known for exploring diasporic black identity through largely unisex silhouettes rooted in deconstruction and sustainability, she blends craftsmanship with contemporary storytelling. Her work has earned international recognition, and she was recently named a finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in September last year.

The King’s decision to attend her show underscored both her rising profile and the broader relevance of London Fashion Week as a platform for diverse voices. Coker’s collections frequently interrogate heritage, belonging and identity – themes that resonate beyond the runway.

Royal engagement with British fashion has historically been significant.

Princess Diana’s wardrobe in the Eighties and Nineties, much of it created by British designers, helped elevate London-based labels onto the global stage.

The late Queen’s 2018 appearance reinforced the monarchy’s interest in supporting domestic talent, particularly emerging names.

King Charles himself has long been associated with sustainable design principles.

As Prince of Wales, he championed initiatives focused on environmental responsibility within the fashion industry, advocating for circularity and traditional craftsmanship. His own wardrobe – often decades old and carefully maintained – has been cited as an example of mindful consumption.

At 180 Studios, the atmosphere was attentive as the monarch took his place among editors, buyers and industry figures. As models stepped onto the runway, the King watched from the front row, occasionally leaning forward to observe detailing more closely.

His attendance served as both a nod to tradition and a gesture toward modernity: a reigning monarch supporting a contemporary, socially engaged designer at the forefront of London’s fashion scene.

For London Fashion Week – an event that has weathered economic changes, a pandemic and the evolving demands of sustainability – the sight of the King seated front row offered a reminder of fashion’s enduring place within British cultural life.

Nearly eight years after the late Queen’s memorable appearance, another royal moment has been added to the capital’s fashion history – this time with King Charles III opening proceedings in his own understated, steadfast style.