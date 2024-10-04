What fragrance to wear depending on your style

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Fragrance makes up an essential part of your personal style. When searching for your signature scent, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the abundance of perfumes out there, from classics by the likes of Chanel and Dior, to lesser-known gems from Dossier and Diptyque.

So, where do you begin when trying to suss out a scent that suits your style? Beyond practical considerations – such as whether it’s office-appropriate or how long it lasts on the skin – the best perfumes are those that smell beautiful to you and conjure a range of emotions as a result.

That comes down to science. Here’s what to look for when finding the perfect perfume to suit your style, according to experts.

Where do I start?

Shopping for fragrances has become increasingly difficult in recent times, with the rise of online shopping, finding you signature scent is more of a task than a treat.

The easy part about shopping for fragrance as opposed to make-up is that you can’t go wrong. “Searching for the one is like a game you can’t lose – each single fragrance you try will bring you closer to the understanding of what works for you or what doesn’t,” says Oriflame’s fragrance specialist, Anya Pavlenko.

The Fragrance Shop’s Rachel Goalby says you should start with understanding the science behind your fragrance. “When searching for your signature scent, start by learning how fragrances are layered.

“Top notes are what you smell first, usually lighter and fresher; heart notes follow, creating the main body of the fragrance, often floral or spicy; and base notes are the deep, lasting scents, like woods, amber, or musk.”

Matching your scent to your style

Cottage-core

If you adore the soft, pastoral charm of the ‘cottage-core’ aesthetic, fragrances that evoke warmth and natural surroundings are key.

“Look for scents that evoke cosiness and warmth,” says Floral Street’s founder, Michelle Feeney. When it comes to notes, “The combination of natural vanilla with jasmine gives a comforting yet confident vibe, like a warm hug.”

Classic scents like Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle are good examples, while Maison Noir’s Claudio Denz suggests, “a herbal essence to a fragrance that embodies the free-spirited and natural vibe of cottage-core is key when pairing.”

If you’re wanting a less-sweet and more earthy scent, look for notes like amber, cedar and tonka bean.

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum – 50ml, £74

Maison Margiela Replica From The Garden Eau De Toilette – 30ml, £62, Space NK

Corporate siren

If you’re wanting to channel a more Devil Wears Prada ‘corporate siren’ approach, you’re probably looking to exude sophistication and elegance.

“When it comes to ‘office-appropriate’ scents – the territory seems to be quite subjective, with no clear rules,” says Pavlenko. “But think about it this way: if your colleagues can guess you are already in the office because of the strong trail of perfume they detected in the elevator, you might want to reconsider your choices!”

“Think fresher fragrances with uplifting floral-fruity combos to keep your energy high while lasting the whole working day,” Pavlenko advises.

If you’re wanting something strong, “Boss Alive by Hugo Boss is a good choice,” says Goalby. “With its bold mix of plum, apple and vanilla, this fragrance commands attention without overwhelming the senses, just like a confident professional.”

Oriflame Scope Across Space Eau de Toilette, £32

HUGO BOSS Women’s Alive Eau de Parfum – 50ml, £69.60 (was £87), Look Fantastic

Edgy maximalist

If your style leans into the leopard print, red lipstick look donned by the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, then an unapologetic fragrance should follow suit.

“Rabanne Million Gold always brings necessary drama with its intoxicating blend of rose, white flower bouquet and mineral musk – perfect for someone unafraid to make a statement,” says Goalby.

“Yet, Jean-Paul Gaultier Scandal is another great fit, with its rich combination of honey, blood orange, and patchouli,” Goalby adds, “a scent that’s as daring and unpredictable as your fashion choices.”

If you want something less dramatic, “Try a fragrance that has some surprising notes that are more playful,” advises Feeney. Something warm and floral, with notes of amber works best for a sultry but cool look.

Rabanne MILLION GOLD For Her Eau De Parfum 50ml, £95, The Fragrance Shop

Floral Street Ylang Ylang Espresso Eau De Parfum – 50ml, £74

Breezy boho

For the free-spirited among us, something light, earthy and effortless is the scent to match the boho aesthetic.

Yet when it comes to looking effortless, “The first rule? Don’t try too hard to look cool,” says Pavlenko. “Combination of skin-like musks with addictive, creamy sandalwood and the occasional touch of fruits will help you to keep it casual with an effortless bohemian touch.”

The pioneering brand of boho, Chloé, has a great set of fragrances to perfectly embody the look. “Chloé Nomade is a beautiful match, with its notes of oak moss, Mirabelle plum and freesia, it evokes a sense of wanderlust and freedom,” says Goalby.

“If you’re seeking something a bit more floral, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia captures the essence of a carefree bohemian day with its blend of pear blossom, red berries and gardenia – both grounded and graceful.

Chloé Nomade Eau de Toilette – 30ml, £44 (was £55), Look Fantastic

Dossier Floral Rose Eau de Parfum – 50ml, £39

The key to finding your signature scent

“When choosing a signature scent, think about how you want to feel and how you want others to perceive you,” says Goalby.

“Ultimately, your signature scent should feel like a second skin – one that expresses your personality and makes you feel good about yourself, whether that’s cosy, bold, or effortlessly chic!”