Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, Catherine Zeta-Jones: 8 best dressed at the Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles, with A-listers descending on the Peacock Theater to celebrate the best in TV.

Red seemed to be a statement staple for most of the stars, with Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez stepping out in bright ruby ensembles, while others opted for all-black outfits – both of which exuded Golden Age glamour.

Some stars chose to wear gowns by the late Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who died September 4 this year. Cate Blanchett, Keri Russell, Molly Gordon, and presenter and first-time nominee for Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell, were among those who honoured Armani by wearing his designs.

It wasn’t just the women whose ensembles were turning heads, wonderfully tailored tuxedos stole the show, from Colman Domingo’s powder blue suit to Seth Rogan’s rust, velvet tux.

Here are the eight best-dressed stars of the night…

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett stepped out in a plunging midnight-black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck adorned with a sheer crystal trim.

The elegant, structured jumpsuit was from the Armani Privé fall/winter 2025 couture collection.

The 56-year-old actress was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her work in Disclaimer, on Apple TV+.

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo, 55, looked dapper in a Valentino polka dot shirt, checked powder blue blazer and scarf, which he paired with brown flared trousers.

His suit jacket was embellished with dripping silver diamantes, matching the tassels of his dress scarf. Domingo didn’t hold back on the glitz and glamour, wearing rings and a watch from Boucheron.

The actor was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance in The Four Seasons, on Netflix.

Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta

Old Hollywood glamour seemed to be the memo for most celebrities at the awards.

Actress Sydney Sweeney, 28, stepped out in a silky, red, strapless custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

The Euphoria star was one of the presenters of the evening. She paired her dress with a 120-carat diamond necklace with a 40-carat marquise drop by Lorraine Schwartz.

Aimee Lou Wood in McQueen

Aimee Lou Wood also channelled Fifties Hollywood in a blush pink column gown with a sweetheart neckline.

The McQueen gown featured a faux bra detail, which popped out of the neckline in a cherry red hue.

The 31-year-old star of The White Lotus and supporting actress in a drama series nominee paired the dress with matching pink pointed pumps by Stuart Weitzman.

Wood recently opened up about her personal style to Harper’s Bazaar, saying, “I think what we wear matters because it’s just all about how we feel. Fashion is a form of self-expression – even when we don’t mean it to be, even if we’re just throwing something on, often we are expressing how we feel.

“I think that any way that we are able to express ourselves as people is valuable and valid – whether it is through art or music or through fashion. It is just another form of self-expression, and we need that. It doesn’t have to be a judgmental place.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Yara Shoemaker

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a breath-taking black gown by Yara Shoemaker.

The 55-year-old actress turned heads in a strapless, semi-sheer dress with a dramatic pluming corset, intricate lace and velvet piping, exuding gothic glamour in an ode to her on-screen persona, Morticia Addams in Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega in Givenchy

On the other hand, the star of Wednesday ditched her usual goth-inspired style and opted for a black slip skirt and ornate jewelled top from Sarah Burton’s debut Givenchy collection.

Jenna Ortega, 22, didn’t leave the top to do the talking, finishing her look with Pomellato nudo earrings, rings and a gemstone cuff.

Styled by Enrique Melendez, Ortega’s risqué look was paired with a Nineties-inspired smoky eye, plum red lip and bleached brows – a beauty trend that seems to be coming back once again.

Michelle Williams in Chanel

Michelle Williams, 45, looked ethereal in an asymmetric vintage Chanel gown.

The Dying For Sex and outstanding actress in a limited series nominee picked the bridal gown from the Haute Couture spring 2000 collection, and paired it with a slim diamond necklace and soft, peachy make-up.

Seth Rogan in Etro

Seth Rogan stepped out in a tobacco-brown velvet tuxedo by Etro.

Paired with a matching silk bow-tie and crisp white shirt, the 43-year-old actor paired the autumnal look with thick framed hexagonal glasses.

The star picked up an Emmy for best actor in a comedy series for his role in The Studio.

“This is amazing. I so could not wrap my head around this happening, that I literally prepared nothing,” he said while accepting the award. “I’ve never won anything in my life.

“When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale and my parents were like, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea, he should probably buy that’,” Rogan continued. “Thank you to my wife, my mother, everyone who works on the show, my agents, my managers, the writers, everyone who guest starred on the show.”