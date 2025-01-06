Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cate Blanchett recycle gowns for the 2025 Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the stars who opted for vintage gowns on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet.

No stranger to vintage dressing, the Golden Globes has seen numerous celebrities dipping into the archives, from Renée Zellweger’s archival Dior dress in 2007 to Kylie Jenner’s Nineties Hanae Mori dress last year.

The 82nd edition of the awards ceremony showcased even more fashion recycling, with Ariana Grande wearing a butter-yellow Givenchy gown from 1966, sourced from Lily et Cie, a Beverly Hills-based vintage shop.

The 31-year-old Wicked star channelled old Hollywood glamour adorning the gown with long white opera gloves and fine silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy turned to the Dior archives for a blush-pink silk slip dress.

The 28-year-old Mad Max star paired the backless gown with a matching satin shawl draped over her arms, adding to the old-school glamour.

Taylor-Joy slicked her platinum blonde hair into an elegant up-do and finished off the ensemble with a Tiffany & Co. statement necklace and a pair of Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ Sandals.

Elle Fanning, 26, opted for a sustainable fashion choice once again.

Having worn a 1960s Pierre Balmain gown to the 2024 Golden Globes, this year the A Complete Unknown star sported a recreation of a 1953 gown by the same designer, which featured a pluming A-line skirt and leopard-print bodice.

Fanning accessorised with Cartier jewellery, which featured the brand’s iconic golden serpent, and a bold red lip.

It wasn’t just the 20th century which stars sourced their garments from. Some celebrities dipped into their more recent archives, such as Cate Blanchett, who re-wore a custom gold sequin gown by Louis Vuitton, which she debuted at Cannes Film Festival just last year.

The 55-year-old Disclaimer star channelled the 1980s in the padded-shoulder gown, which featured a draped bodice and cinched waist.

Blanchett paired the dress with gold Gianvito Rossi heels and simple jewellery, virtually embodying the golden award herself.

Viola Davis, also opted for a recycled dress from her wardrobe.

The 59-year-old actor wore a re-worked black sequin gown by Gucci, which she first wore at the LACMA Art+Film Gala back in November 2024.

This time, the actress accompanied the plunging black gown with a shimmering rainbow cape.