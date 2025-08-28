Three secrets to styling capri pants as the trend dominates the high street
Capri pants are the awkward mid-length trousers that divide opinion more than Marmite on toast
Capri pants are the awkward mid-length trousers that divide opinion more than Marmite on toast.
But despite their controversial nature, these Italian-inspired trousers are actually the perfect transitional piece for your summer to autumn wardrobe when the temperatures are dropping but the sun is still shining.
Their effortlessly cool origins date back to 1948, when the cropped style quickly became the uniform for the 'dolce vita' set.
“[They were] named after the iconic island of Capri, they captured the essence of laid-back Italian glamour and became a sensation on the island in the late 1950s and early Sixties before going global,” explains designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.
By the 1960s, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot had cemented them as shorthand for continental glamour.
In 2025, the return of capris feels less nostalgic and more of a continuation of fashion’s obsession with sharp, tailored silhouettes, driving forward the current obsession of channelling “Euro-summer style”, as Wakeley notes, “this time they return as part of fashion’s renewed love for refined tailoring and clean, architectural lines.”
So, as capris dominate the high street once again, we hear here how to style them without looking like you’ve stepped out of 1955.
Length matters
Not all capris are made equal, and much like jeans, getting the perfect length is key.
The traditional knee-hitting style is chic in theory, but risks veering into “school P.E. kit” territory in practice.
Many designers today also favour a more ankle-skimming cut, which works wonders for proportions.
As Wakeley says, “paired with a high-waist cut, this is the most universally flattering version, as the flash of ankle draws the eye down without creating a harsh break in proportion.”
So if you’re new to capris, opting for a slightly longer length can stop them from looking awkward or unflattering when styling them.
Balance up top
Capris are rarely forgiving if styled without any consideration for the rest of your outfit.
The trick is to play with opposites: slim on the bottom, oversized on top.
An oversized shirt or a bulky jacket – even a slouchy knit will shift the look firmly into 2025 territory.
“I like to offset a fitted bottom half with more volume on top like an oversized jacket or shirt,” explains Wakeley.
”I prefer a higher-waisted capri pant to elongate the leg.”
Nothing will sabotage a pair of capris faster than the wrong footwear.
Chunky trainers are a definite no, and heavy platforms won’t do you any favours.
“Elegant flats, particularly pointed-toe mules or ballet flats look great, as do strappy mules with either a kitten or skinny heel,” says Wakeley.
“I would avoid anything too chunky, be that trainers, flatforms or platforms.”
Slimmer shoes elongate the line of your leg and stop the sharp hem from looking clumsy.
How to style capris from day to night
The unexpected strength of capris is how versatile they can be – and not just with the shifting weather.
“Capris can shift effortlessly from day to night when styled right,” says Wakeley.
For a day, a Breton stripe and flat sandal conjures Hepburn on the Riviera.
For the evening, a tailored black pair with a silk blouse and sculptural jewellery is a great alternative to a cocktail dress.