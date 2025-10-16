The elegant cape is the coat trend of winter – here’s how to wear it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cape is making a somewhat surprising and undeniably strong return to the fashion landscape.

After subtly creeping into the trend cycle last autumn/winter, marked by scarf coats and exaggerated collars, ponchos and full capes are now firmly in vogue, showcased prominently on runways from Burberry to Toteme.

Its enduring appeal lies in its unique duality; a cape can be both formal and free-flowing, offering elegant drape without clinging or restricting the wearer.

open image in gallery Camila Mendes sported the cape trend to the AW Burberry show at London Fashion Week in February ( Ian West/PA )

"Capes have this timeless elegance that feels both dramatic and effortless," explains image consultant and personal stylist Oriona Robb.

"It has presence but moves beautifully with the body, which fits with today’s more fluid and relaxed approach to formal dressing."

It is precisely this sense of graceful movement that gives the cape its powerful allure. But how does one embrace this trend without feeling like they are channelling Superman?

Start simple

If you’re new to the trend, the secret is to start small.

“Start with something structured and neutral, like a classic camel or black cape coat,” says Robb. “Pair it with your existing wardrobe and an outfit you already feel comfortable in – jeans, tailored trousers or a good-fitting dress.

“A cape elevates even the simplest outfit, so you don’t need to overhaul your style to wear one well.”

If you’re wanting something even more subtle, start with a caped cardigan instead of jumping straight into outerwear. Throw it over straight leg denim and boots, and it evokes the bohemian Chloe runways.

open image in gallery Zara Wool Blend Cape Coat ZW Collection, £129 ( Zara/PA )

Zara Wool Blend Cape Coat ZW Collection, £129

open image in gallery Next Citrine Yellow Cable Knit Cape Cardigan, £45 ( Next/PA )

Next Citrine Yellow Cable Knit Cape Cardigan, £45

open image in gallery Monsoon Ciara Cape Coat, £130 ( Monsoon/PA )

Monsoon Ciara Cape Coat, £130

Keep the shape in check

Capes have drama built in, so getting the proportion right is everything. Robb says that you don’t want to compete with the fabric; you want to frame it.

“Because a cape already has volume, the key is keeping the rest of the look clean and fitted,” she explains. “Slim trousers, pencil skirts or a close-cut knit underneath will balance the shape beautifully.

“Think of the cape as the focal point and let everything else support it.”

This means fabrics are just as important as shape so as to not swamp your outfit. A slim roll neck, A-line jeans and heeled boots will help balance the top-heavy silhouette.

open image in gallery M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper, £36 ( Marks and Spencer/PA )

M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper, £36

open image in gallery River Island Blue Denim High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans, £52 ( River Island/PA )

River Island Blue Denim High Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans, £52

open image in gallery Office Alora Heeled Platform Boot, £130 ( Office/PA )

Office Alora Heeled Platform Boot, £130

Focus on texture, not trends

Fabric and finish make all the difference when it comes to statement pieces like capes.

“This autumn and winter, textured wool and cashmere are at the forefront, often in soft neutrals like mocha mousse – the colour of the year – charcoal and black,” Robb says.

“Houndstooth and heritage checks adds that more traditional, luxurious look […] minimal details like subtle piping or elegant buttons keep the look refined but interesting.”

In other words: skip the embellishment and let the craftsmanship do the talking. A trench-inspired cape coat or a structured shawl in thick wool or cashmere seem to be the leading textures this season.

open image in gallery & Other Stories Cropped Trench Cape, £47 (was £97) ( And Other Stories/PA )

& Other Stories Cropped Trench Cape, £47 (was £97)

open image in gallery H&M Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape, £139 ( H&M/PA )

H&M Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape, £139

How to make it an investment

The right cape should be an anchor piece that earns its place in your wardrobe season after season.

“I’d choose a tailored, structured cape in a timeless shade that suits your wardrobe,” says Robb. “Something tailored instead of slouchy is the most versatile cut and will work with both casual and formal looks.

“Style it with a slim trainers or Mary Jane pumps for day, then add heels or boots and bold accessories for evening.

“A well-cut cape can carry you through many seasons without ever feeling dated,” she says.

The trick to wearing the trend is to find a cape that works with your most-worn wardrobe pieces. If you tend to wear more jeans and slouchy shirts, opt for a knitted, boho-inspired cape. If you wear smarter knits and sharper lines, go for a tailored trench or wool cape.