The wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time as new nudity ban comes into play

The festival organizers instated their new dress code just one day before the affair kicked off

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Tuesday 13 May 2025 18:11 EDT
Comments
Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity On The Red Carpet.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, presenting a lineup of fresh films and a brand-new red carpet dress code.

Held from May 13 to May 24, the 78th annual affair is set to premiere several standout productions, including Ari Aster’s Eddington, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, and the Tom Cruise-starring Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

It will also be the first in Cannes’ history in which guests are no longer allowed to “bare it all” on the red carpet, meaning no nudity of any kind.

The organizers updated the dress code, clearly spelling out: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”

Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

Asked for clarity on the policy, Cannes press officers said the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”

The “aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” said the Cannes statement.

The nudity ban is coinciding with a “naked dress” trend in fashion, both on award-show red carpets and on the runway.

And while the fad has seemed to pick up in recent years with stars such as Bella Hadid and model Natasha Poly donning completely sheer, see-through styles at the 2024 festival, Cannes has seen plenty of A-listers in questionable fashion since its start.

As we bid goodbye to the nude dress amid this year’s festivities, we’re taking a look back at all the celebrities in the wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time.

Bella Hadid — 2024

Bella Hadid stepped out for the French film festival in a brown, see-through Saint Laurent halter-neck gown that exposed her entire chest
Bella Hadid stepped out for the French film festival in a brown, see-through Saint Laurent halter-neck gown that exposed her entire chest (Getty Images)
The model arrived on the red carpet in the revealing outfit for the premiere of The Apprentice
The model arrived on the red carpet in the revealing outfit for the premiere of The Apprentice (Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell — 2024

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a sequin vintage Chanel gown and black pumps to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a sequin vintage Chanel gown and black pumps to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)
The runway star’s gown for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was embellished with delicate pearl straps and a see-through striped skirt that revealed her black underwear
The runway star’s gown for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was embellished with delicate pearl straps and a see-through striped skirt that revealed her black underwear (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid — 2021

In 2021, Bella Hadid arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Schiaparelli gown with a wide open chest detail to attend the Tre Piani ( Three Floors ) screening
In 2021, Bella Hadid arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Schiaparelli gown with a wide open chest detail to attend the Tre Piani ( Three Floors ) screening (Getty Images)
Hadid’s bare chest was barely covered by a large, upside-down gold tree with thin branches hanging from her neck
Hadid’s bare chest was barely covered by a large, upside-down gold tree with thin branches hanging from her neck (Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner — 2018

Kendall Jenner attended the premiere of Girls Of The Sun ( Les Filles Du Soleil ) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a sheer white La Perla gown
Kendall Jenner attended the premiere of Girls Of The Sun ( Les Filles Du Soleil ) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a sheer white La Perla gown (Getty Images)
The soft tulle dress revealed her bare body underneath and was adorned with a low, V-cut neckline
The soft tulle dress revealed her bare body underneath and was adorned with a low, V-cut neckline (Getty Images)

Nadia Lee Cohen — 2024

Photographer Nadia Lee Cohen donned a bold, naked Saint Laurent gown at the screening for The Shrouds last year
Photographer Nadia Lee Cohen donned a bold, naked Saint Laurent gown at the screening for The Shrouds last year (Getty Images)
Cohen’s floor-length, knit dress not only exposed her bare front side, but also revealed her behind with a low back
Cohen’s floor-length, knit dress not only exposed her bare front side, but also revealed her behind with a low back (Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz — 2002

Next to Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese, Cameron Diaz wore a see-through black Versace gown to the Gangs of New York screening at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival
Next to Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese, Cameron Diaz wore a see-through black Versace gown to the Gangs of New York screening at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)
Diaz’s thin dress was embellished with a single shoulder strap and revealed her black underwear
Diaz’s thin dress was embellished with a single shoulder strap and revealed her black underwear (Getty Images)

Natasha Poly — 2024

Model Natasha Poly arrived on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black sheer mini dress by Schiaparelli
Model Natasha Poly arrived on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black sheer mini dress by Schiaparelli (Getty Images)
The fashion mogul’s fashion included a see-through corset and a high-low skirt hem that ended just below her hip
The fashion mogul’s fashion included a see-through corset and a high-low skirt hem that ended just below her hip (Getty Images)

Iggy Pop — 2024

Singer Iggy Pop strutted along the beach in Cannes for the 2024 festival in a classic black vest, matching pants, sunglasses, and open-toe sandals
Singer Iggy Pop strutted along the beach in Cannes for the 2024 festival in a classic black vest, matching pants, sunglasses, and open-toe sandals (Getty Images)
The ‘Candy’ vocalist wore his vest unbuttoned with nothing but his bare chest underneath
The ‘Candy’ vocalist wore his vest unbuttoned with nothing but his bare chest underneath (Getty Images for Magnum)

Teyana Taylor — 2024

Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor showed up to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a Roberto Cavalli zebra-print gown
Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor showed up to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a Roberto Cavalli zebra-print gown (Getty Images)
The actress’ bold printed style included a long slit along the front of her body, exposing the middle of her stomach and belly button
The actress’ bold printed style included a long slit along the front of her body, exposing the middle of her stomach and belly button (Getty Images)

Didi Stone — 2024

French model Didi Stone stepped out on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black ensemble by Stéphanie Roland
French model Didi Stone stepped out on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black ensemble by Stéphanie Roland (Getty Images)
The 25-year-old’s gown included an enlarged neck hole that extended around her head like a hood and down her side. Her naked front was covered by only delicate strings of black beads
The 25-year-old’s gown included an enlarged neck hole that extended around her head like a hood and down her side. Her naked front was covered by only delicate strings of black beads (Getty Images)

