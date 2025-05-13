The wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time as new nudity ban comes into play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, presenting a lineup of fresh films and a brand-new red carpet dress code.

Held from May 13 to May 24, the 78th annual affair is set to premiere several standout productions, including Ari Aster’s Eddington, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, and the Tom Cruise-starring Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

It will also be the first in Cannes’ history in which guests are no longer allowed to “bare it all” on the red carpet, meaning no nudity of any kind.

The organizers updated the dress code, clearly spelling out: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”

Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

Asked for clarity on the policy, Cannes press officers said the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”

The “aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” said the Cannes statement.

The nudity ban is coinciding with a “naked dress” trend in fashion, both on award-show red carpets and on the runway.

And while the fad has seemed to pick up in recent years with stars such as Bella Hadid and model Natasha Poly donning completely sheer, see-through styles at the 2024 festival, Cannes has seen plenty of A-listers in questionable fashion since its start.

As we bid goodbye to the nude dress amid this year’s festivities, we’re taking a look back at all the celebrities in the wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time.

Bella Hadid — 2024

open image in gallery Bella Hadid stepped out for the French film festival in a brown, see-through Saint Laurent halter-neck gown that exposed her entire chest ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The model arrived on the red carpet in the revealing outfit for the premiere of The Apprentice ( Getty Images )

Naomi Campbell — 2024

open image in gallery Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a sequin vintage Chanel gown and black pumps to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The runway star’s gown for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was embellished with delicate pearl straps and a see-through striped skirt that revealed her black underwear ( Getty Images )

Bella Hadid — 2021

open image in gallery In 2021, Bella Hadid arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a black Schiaparelli gown with a wide open chest detail to attend the Tre Piani ( Three Floors ) screening ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Hadid’s bare chest was barely covered by a large, upside-down gold tree with thin branches hanging from her neck ( Getty Images )

Kendall Jenner — 2018

open image in gallery Kendall Jenner attended the premiere of Girls Of The Sun ( Les Filles Du Soleil ) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a sheer white La Perla gown ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The soft tulle dress revealed her bare body underneath and was adorned with a low, V-cut neckline ( Getty Images )

Nadia Lee Cohen — 2024

open image in gallery Photographer Nadia Lee Cohen donned a bold, naked Saint Laurent gown at the screening for The Shrouds last year ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Cohen’s floor-length, knit dress not only exposed her bare front side, but also revealed her behind with a low back ( Getty Images )

Cameron Diaz — 2002

open image in gallery Next to Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese, Cameron Diaz wore a see-through black Versace gown to the Gangs of New York screening at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Diaz’s thin dress was embellished with a single shoulder strap and revealed her black underwear ( Getty Images )

Natasha Poly — 2024

open image in gallery Model Natasha Poly arrived on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black sheer mini dress by Schiaparelli ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The fashion mogul’s fashion included a see-through corset and a high-low skirt hem that ended just below her hip ( Getty Images )

Iggy Pop — 2024

open image in gallery Singer Iggy Pop strutted along the beach in Cannes for the 2024 festival in a classic black vest, matching pants, sunglasses, and open-toe sandals ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The ‘Candy’ vocalist wore his vest unbuttoned with nothing but his bare chest underneath ( Getty Images for Magnum )

Teyana Taylor — 2024

open image in gallery Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor showed up to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a Roberto Cavalli zebra-print gown ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The actress’ bold printed style included a long slit along the front of her body, exposing the middle of her stomach and belly button ( Getty Images )

Didi Stone — 2024

open image in gallery French model Didi Stone stepped out on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black ensemble by Stéphanie Roland ( Getty Images )