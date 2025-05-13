The wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time as new nudity ban comes into play

Held from May 13 to May 24, the 78th annual affair is set to premiere several standout productions, including Ari Aster’s Eddington, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, and the Tom Cruise-starring Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
The organizers updated the dress code, clearly spelling out: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”
Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”
Asked for clarity on the policy, Cannes press officers said the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”
The “aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” said the Cannes statement.
The nudity ban is coinciding with a “naked dress” trend in fashion, both on award-show red carpets and on the runway.
And while the fad has seemed to pick up in recent years with stars such as Bella Hadid and model Natasha Poly donning completely sheer, see-through styles at the 2024 festival, Cannes has seen plenty of A-listers in questionable fashion since its start.
As we bid goodbye to the nude dress amid this year’s festivities, we’re taking a look back at all the celebrities in the wildest Cannes Film Festival looks of all time.
Bella Hadid — 2024
Naomi Campbell — 2024
Bella Hadid — 2021
Kendall Jenner — 2018
Nadia Lee Cohen — 2024
Cameron Diaz — 2002
Natasha Poly — 2024
Iggy Pop — 2024
Teyana Taylor — 2024
Didi Stone — 2024
