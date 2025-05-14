Your support helps us to tell the story
The 2025
Cannes Film Festival is underway, and the iconic Croisette is alive with glamour as stars arrive in their most extravagant couture outfits.
The 78th instalment of the French festival is running from May 13 to May 24.
Stars in attendance this year include
Tom Cruise ( showcasing the latest instalment in his Mission: Impossible franchise), Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, Jeremy Strong, Heidi Klum, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and many more.
While the film screenings are the heart of the festival, the spotlight often shifts to the
dazzling fashion that accompanies it.
Ahead of this year’s event, the organizers announced new updates to its
red carpet dress code. For the first time in Cannes' history, a strict dress code has been implemented prohibiting any form of nudity.
“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival,” the website mandate reads.
Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”
With no clear indication of what is and isn’t acceptable, what’s considered “nudity,” and what the “voluminous” limits are, A-list attendees are showing up in a plethora of styles, from understated to grandiose.
Here is a list of all the best and worst looks on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Best Dressed Nataly Osmann open image in gallery To the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour,’ author Nataly Osmann wore an elegant black, drop-waist gown and a matching headband with a net covering her face (Getty Images) open image in gallery Osmann’s sophisticated dress design included a low-cut open back and a full, floor-length skirt (Getty Images) Paola Turani open image in gallery Italian model Paola Turani arrived at the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a Tony Ward ensemble (Getty Images) open image in gallery The sleek look comprised of a V-cut, long-sleeved blazer with metallic beaded netting, a mirrored waist belt, and a matching silk skirt (Getty Images) Irina Shayk open image in gallery Model Irina Shayk wore Armani Privé to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening on Tuesday (Getty Images) open image in gallery The black and white polka-dot gown featured billowing, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a multi-layered skirt. Shayk embellished the design with a slick bun and dangly orange crystal earrings (Getty Images) Shanina Shaik open image in gallery Australian Model Shanina Shaik stepped out on the red carpet in a glamorous black, strapless gown with a drop-waist and a slim skirt (Getty Images) open image in gallery The fashion mogul’s dress skirt was coated in delicate crystals that reflected the light from the camera flashes around her (Getty Images) Nava Mau open image in gallery Dressed in Carolina Herrera and Pasquale Bruni jewelry, the transgender actor and filmmaker, best known for her role in ‘Baby Reindeer,’ arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’ (Getty Images) open image in gallery Mau’s dress featured a multi-tiered skirt, with each layer boasting a stark white trim (Getty Images) Isabeli Fontana open image in gallery Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana posed in front of the cameras outside the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening in a champagne-colored satin gown (Getty Images) open image in gallery The turtleneck, floor-length dress included a high slit and a spikey, turquoise brooch crawling around her left shoulder (Getty Images) Emma Thynn open image in gallery British socialite Emma Thynn mirrored the carpet in a fiery red sequin gown with a matching shawl. The 39-year-old’s shawl created movement within her look as it blew in the wind in front of the camera (Getty Images) open image in gallery She accessorized the red gown with diamond earrings and a matching choker necklace (Getty Images) Eva Longoria open image in gallery Eva Longoria arrived on the first day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Tamara Ralph design embellished with champagne-colored mirror plates and a long black train (Getty Images) open image in gallery The back of Longoria’s gown revealed a corset under the mirror pieces. The top of the train also appeared to be fashioned into an extravagant bow (Getty Images) Heidi Klum open image in gallery Heidi Klum tested the dress code waters in a pink Elie Saab design that could’ve been deemed as ‘too voluminous’ for the festival (Getty Images) open image in gallery The German-American model’s dress was carefully folded into petals like a bouquet of capitulums. While her gown was certainly full, the look didn’t take up too much space (Getty Images) Worst Dressed Julia Garner open image in gallery Julia Garner wasn’t revealing too much skin, but she showed up to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a black sheer Gucci gown and Pasquale Bruni jewelry (Getty Images) open image in gallery The ‘Ozark’ actor’s mummy-like dress included long sleeves and material ruched around her body (Getty Images) Bella Hadid open image in gallery After wearing a completely sheer gown that exposed her naked body last year, Bella Hadid posed on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a much more modest look (Getty Images) open image in gallery The model, often referred to as ‘The Queen of Cannes,’ wore a black custom Saint Laurent gown with Chopard jewelry. And while the dress might’ve been a far cry from the revealing design she’s previously donned, the piece still included daring cutouts (Getty Images) Halle Berry open image in gallery Halle Berry posed in a prisoner-esque Jacquemus halter-neck gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet (Getty Images) open image in gallery The black and white-striped dress was embellished with a random ball of pink tulle hidden under the fabric on her back, which gave the illusion she was wearing a backpack (Getty) Hofit Golan open image in gallery Internet personality Hofit Golan showed up to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a sheer white corset gown with ripped material trailing behind her (Getty Images) open image in gallery Golan spread her fabric wings on the carpet as the camera flash shone through her skirt, exposing her bare legs (Getty Images) Farhana Bodi open image in gallery TV Personality Farhana Bodi celebrated the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’ in a pink sculpture-esque gown with a pointed collar (Getty Images) open image in gallery From the back, Bodi’s stiff collar looked as if she was emerging from a shell (Getty Images) Wan QianHui open image in gallery Wan QianHui broke the ‘voluminous’ ban in an ivory Wang Feng gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet (Getty Images) open image in gallery The actress’ skirt looked as if she stepped in a pile of flattened cotton balls (Getty Images)
