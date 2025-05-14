Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The best and worst looks on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is running from May 13 until May 24

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Wednesday 14 May 2025 15:52 EDT
Comments
Cannes 2025: Red carpet looks after the festival bans big dresses and nude looks

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is underway, and the iconic Croisette is alive with glamour as stars arrive in their most extravagant couture outfits.

The 78th instalment of the French festival is running from May 13 to May 24.

Stars in attendance this year include Tom Cruise (showcasing the latest instalment in his Mission: Impossible franchise), Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, Jeremy Strong, Heidi Klum, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and many more.

While the film screenings are the heart of the festival, the spotlight often shifts to the dazzling fashion that accompanies it.

Ahead of this year’s event, the organizers announced new updates to its red carpet dress code. For the first time in Cannes' history, a strict dress code has been implemented prohibiting any form of nudity.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival,” the website mandate reads.

Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

With no clear indication of what is and isn’t acceptable, what’s considered “nudity,” and what the “voluminous” limits are, A-list attendees are showing up in a plethora of styles, from understated to grandiose.

Here is a list of all the best and worst looks on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Best Dressed

Nataly Osmann

To the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour,’ author Nataly Osmann wore an elegant black, drop-waist gown and a matching headband with a net covering her face
To the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour,’ author Nataly Osmann wore an elegant black, drop-waist gown and a matching headband with a net covering her face (Getty Images)
Osmann’s sophisticated dress design included a low-cut open back and a full, floor-length skirt
Osmann’s sophisticated dress design included a low-cut open back and a full, floor-length skirt (Getty Images)

Paola Turani

Italian model Paola Turani arrived at the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a Tony Ward ensemble
Italian model Paola Turani arrived at the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a Tony Ward ensemble (Getty Images)
The sleek look comprised of a V-cut, long-sleeved blazer with metallic beaded netting, a mirrored waist belt, and a matching silk skirt
The sleek look comprised of a V-cut, long-sleeved blazer with metallic beaded netting, a mirrored waist belt, and a matching silk skirt (Getty Images)

Irina Shayk

Model Irina Shayk wore Armani Privé to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening on Tuesday
Model Irina Shayk wore Armani Privé to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening on Tuesday (Getty Images)
The black and white polka-dot gown featured billowing, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a multi-layered skirt. Shayk embellished the design with a slick bun and dangly orange crystal earrings
The black and white polka-dot gown featured billowing, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a multi-layered skirt. Shayk embellished the design with a slick bun and dangly orange crystal earrings (Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik

Australian Model Shanina Shaik stepped out on the red carpet in a glamorous black, strapless gown with a drop-waist and a slim skirt
Australian Model Shanina Shaik stepped out on the red carpet in a glamorous black, strapless gown with a drop-waist and a slim skirt (Getty Images)
The fashion mogul’s dress skirt was coated in delicate crystals that reflected the light from the camera flashes around her
The fashion mogul’s dress skirt was coated in delicate crystals that reflected the light from the camera flashes around her (Getty Images)

Nava Mau

Dressed in Carolina Herrera and Pasquale Bruni jewelry, the transgender actor and filmmaker, best known for her role in ‘Baby Reindeer,’ arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’
Dressed in Carolina Herrera and Pasquale Bruni jewelry, the transgender actor and filmmaker, best known for her role in ‘Baby Reindeer,’ arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’ (Getty Images)
Mau’s dress featured a multi-tiered skirt, with each layer boasting a stark white trim
Mau’s dress featured a multi-tiered skirt, with each layer boasting a stark white trim (Getty Images)

Isabeli Fontana

Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana posed in front of the cameras outside the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening in a champagne-colored satin gown
Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana posed in front of the cameras outside the ‘Partir Un Jour’ screening in a champagne-colored satin gown (Getty Images)
The turtleneck, floor-length dress included a high slit and a spikey, turquoise brooch crawling around her left shoulder
The turtleneck, floor-length dress included a high slit and a spikey, turquoise brooch crawling around her left shoulder (Getty Images)

Emma Thynn

British socialite Emma Thynn mirrored the carpet in a fiery red sequin gown with a matching shawl. The 39-year-old’s shawl created movement within her look as it blew in the wind in front of the camera
British socialite Emma Thynn mirrored the carpet in a fiery red sequin gown with a matching shawl. The 39-year-old’s shawl created movement within her look as it blew in the wind in front of the camera (Getty Images)
She accessorized the red gown with diamond earrings and a matching choker necklace
She accessorized the red gown with diamond earrings and a matching choker necklace (Getty Images)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria arrived on the first day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Tamara Ralph design embellished with champagne-colored mirror plates and a long black train
Eva Longoria arrived on the first day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Tamara Ralph design embellished with champagne-colored mirror plates and a long black train (Getty Images)
The back of Longoria’s gown revealed a corset under the mirror pieces. The top of the train also appeared to be fashioned into an extravagant bow
The back of Longoria’s gown revealed a corset under the mirror pieces. The top of the train also appeared to be fashioned into an extravagant bow (Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum tested the dress code waters in a pink Elie Saab design that could’ve been deemed as ‘too voluminous’ for the festival
Heidi Klum tested the dress code waters in a pink Elie Saab design that could’ve been deemed as ‘too voluminous’ for the festival (Getty Images)
The German-American model’s dress was carefully folded into petals like a bouquet of capitulums. While her gown was certainly full, the look didn’t take up too much space
The German-American model’s dress was carefully folded into petals like a bouquet of capitulums. While her gown was certainly full, the look didn’t take up too much space (Getty Images)

Worst Dressed

Julia Garner

Julia Garner wasn’t revealing too much skin, but she showed up to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a black sheer Gucci gown and Pasquale Bruni jewelry
Julia Garner wasn’t revealing too much skin, but she showed up to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a black sheer Gucci gown and Pasquale Bruni jewelry (Getty Images)
The ‘Ozark’ actor’s mummy-like dress included long sleeves and material ruched around her body
The ‘Ozark’ actor’s mummy-like dress included long sleeves and material ruched around her body (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid

After wearing a completely sheer gown that exposed her naked body last year, Bella Hadid posed on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a much more modest look
After wearing a completely sheer gown that exposed her naked body last year, Bella Hadid posed on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a much more modest look (Getty Images)
The model, often referred to as ‘The Queen of Cannes,’ wore a black custom Saint Laurent gown with Chopard jewelry. And while the dress might’ve been a far cry from the revealing design she’s previously donned, the piece still included daring cutouts
The model, often referred to as ‘The Queen of Cannes,’ wore a black custom Saint Laurent gown with Chopard jewelry. And while the dress might’ve been a far cry from the revealing design she’s previously donned, the piece still included daring cutouts (Getty Images)

Halle Berry

Halle Berry posed in a prisoner-esque Jacquemus halter-neck gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Halle Berry posed in a prisoner-esque Jacquemus halter-neck gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet (Getty Images)
The black and white-striped dress was embellished with a random ball of pink tulle hidden under the fabric on her back, which gave the illusion she was wearing a backpack
The black and white-striped dress was embellished with a random ball of pink tulle hidden under the fabric on her back, which gave the illusion she was wearing a backpack (Getty)

Hofit Golan

Internet personality Hofit Golan showed up to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a sheer white corset gown with ripped material trailing behind her
Internet personality Hofit Golan showed up to the ‘Partir Un Jour’ premiere in a sheer white corset gown with ripped material trailing behind her (Getty Images)
Golan spread her fabric wings on the carpet as the camera flash shone through her skirt, exposing her bare legs
Golan spread her fabric wings on the carpet as the camera flash shone through her skirt, exposing her bare legs (Getty Images)

Farhana Bodi

TV Personality Farhana Bodi celebrated the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’ in a pink sculpture-esque gown with a pointed collar
TV Personality Farhana Bodi celebrated the premiere of ‘Partir Un Jour’ in a pink sculpture-esque gown with a pointed collar (Getty Images)
From the back, Bodi’s stiff collar looked as if she was emerging from a shell
From the back, Bodi’s stiff collar looked as if she was emerging from a shell (Getty Images)

Wan QianHui

Wan QianHui broke the ‘voluminous’ ban in an ivory Wang Feng gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Wan QianHui broke the ‘voluminous’ ban in an ivory Wang Feng gown on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet (Getty Images)
The actress’ skirt looked as if she stepped in a pile of flattened cotton balls
The actress’ skirt looked as if she stepped in a pile of flattened cotton balls (Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in