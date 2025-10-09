How to wear the tartan trend this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As September’s fashion month came to a close, there was one key trend that stood out: tartan.

In particular, punkish plaid seems to be the pattern of the season, taking over from the polka dot trend of the summer.

Last year, the cosy Black Watch of school kilts and Highland scarves was in vogue, however for this autumn/winter, tartan should be slashed, oversized and drenched in neon.

“Tartan is being treated less as a heritage print and more as a bold graphic,” says celebrity stylist and image consultant Angela Kyte.

“Designers are scaling it up, clashing different checks together, and using unexpected colourways like acid brights or soft pastels.”

Just take Daniel Lee’s recent Burberry show or the Vivienne Westwood spring/summer 2026 runway. It was also reflected in fashion week street style, where Kyte observed show-goers “layering a check kilt over denim or pairing a sharp tartan blazer with sporty trainers.”

It’s true that tartan is being reshaped as opposed to revived. “Designers are slicing, warping and re-colouring the check, until it reads like something entirely new,” says personal stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.

“Neon lines streaked across muted bases, micro-checks colliding with giant grids, and sheer or silky fabrics turn a wintery print into a season-less texture.”

The trick to styling tartan

The way you style tartan is as important as the print itself.

“Using the pattern in a sleeve panel, or lapel – or even just as lining, rather than all-over print is a cool nod rather than the full homage,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Accessories as punctuation is a great place to jump in, tartan scarves tied in unusual ways – like head-wraps or around bag handles – give you small flashes [of the trend].”

The key to nailing punkish plaid is also down to texture and contrast. “Tartan with leather feels more edgy and cool, while tartan with sheer fabrics or lace has a playful femininity.”

If you’re stumped on where to start, “flannel plaid shirts are the transitional staple among the street-style set,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “tied around your waist or worn open it instantly adds that grunge Nineties-cool-girl vibe, literally the bigger and grungier the better!”

If you’re wanting something a little more grown up, a tartan maxi skirt with a chunky knitted roll neck and slouchy leather boots is a great way to sport the trend.

H&M Cable-Kit Polo-Neck Jumper, £37.99

Next Red and Black Spliced Check Knee Length Kilt Skirt, £48

Zara Chocolate Brown Pointed High-Heel Boots, £69.99

The trending silhouettes

Unfortunately, the fabric can’t do all the work, and the key to looking on-trend often lies in the silhouette.

“A classic tartan skirt can instantly feel current if it’s cut in an asymmetrical silhouette or if you pair it with oversized shirting and sculptural jewellery,” says Kyte.

Sharp lines and cropped, frayed hems also give the print a contemporary feel.

“Let the pattern be the throwback, not the shape,” says Sheridan Taylor.

An asymmetric skirt with a fitted roll-neck or a plaid jacket with a frayed hem and straight-leg jeans is a great place to start.

Cos Draped Checked Midi Skirt, £119

M&S Collection Checked Collared Zip Up Cardigan with Wool, £40

What to invest in

While it’s trending, tartan is the print that can be timeless – if you invest in the right pieces.

“If you’re investing now think beyond novelty,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Autumn is often the time of year when we buy that investment item. A checked overcoat or light wool blazer will always have long-term staying power for many seasons to come.”

Investing in accessories is also a good entry point. “Accessories like a Burberry scarf in oxblood check is a timeless and relatively low commitment,” she says.

“My top tip is try putting the words vintage and tartan into eBay,” suggests Sheridan-Taylor, “your mind will be literally blown by the options.”

Tu Brown Funnel Neck Belted Coat, £55