For more than 165 years, Burberry has been synonymous with outerwear. From the invention of gabardine – Thomas Burberry’s groundbreaking water-resistant textile – in the late 19th century to today’s global campaigns, its coats and jackets have come to symbolise both British craftsmanship and international style. This season, the house turns its gaze towards London itself, presenting a campaign that pairs heritage with the everyday character of the city.

Titled Postcards from London, the series unfolds through short films directed by John Madden and fronted by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman. Across four vignettes, Colman transforms into an ensemble of eccentric locals: a cricket devotee, a chip shop regular, a Londoner with a story to tell. Meanwhile, a cast of supermodels (think: Amelia Gray, Lucky Blue Smith and Tyson Beckford, to name a few) wander the capital in Burberry’s latest outerwear. It’s both playful and precise, and a reminder of how the brand’s designs slip seamlessly into the rhythm of daily life.

The campaign also introduces two new pieces – the Berryhill padded car coat and the Belmont trench cape – alongside timeless double-breasted trenches and quilted jackets. Practical details like packable hoods, belts and relaxed fits ensure the collection is as adaptable as it is refined. Together, these pieces reflect a brand balancing tradition and reinvention, creating outerwear that’s as much designed for city streets as it is for stomps in the countryside.

Wool Belmont Trench Cape (Burberry)

The evolution of an icon

Burberry’s signature trench remains the cornerstone of its outerwear, reinterpreted season after season without losing its allure. The Castleford, crafted in Yorkshire from shower-resistant cotton gabardine and lined in Burberry Check, embodies the brand’s history of precision tailoring. Meanwhile, the Fitzrovia trench expands on this tradition – quite literally – with its wider A-line cut and curlicue pocket shapes, the latter taking a leaf from the Burberry archives. For those after a more contemporary take, the Chestwood delivers relaxed lines and softened shoulders, maintaining ties to the classic trench but in a more modern silhouette.

(Burberry)

Designs for the changing seasons

In the campaign, viewers will notice how Burberry showcases layers that merge insulation with elegance. While the Floriston quilted jacket takes cues from the British countryside with its boxy cut, glossy nylon and corduroy detailing, the Snowdon puffer boasts a reversible and packable makeup that shifts from Burberry Check to a solid truffle brown, finished with the brand’s Equestrian Knight motif. Most notably, the new Berryhill padded car coat enters the collection as a 2025 interpretation of down padding: cropped, sculpted and belted. Each design highlights meticulous finishing, from the button placement to cotton lining, underscoring Burberry’s ongoing commitment to both aesthetics and function. So, yes, practical design can remain elevated – when done right, that is.

Belted Berryhill Padded Car Coat (Burberry)

Heritage in motion

The Postcards from London installations, appearing in stores worldwide, will give shoppers tangible access to the Burberry craftsmanship, allowing them to explore immersive displays showcasing the textures, cuts and detailing of the AW25 outerwear collection up close. From examining tailored finishes to seeing how pieces move and layer in real life, the pop-ups will seethe quality and versatility of the pieces realised in a store environment. Be it the new collection styles or one of the archival designs mentioned above, now’s the time to discover, try on and invest in outerwear for the season ahead and the many years to come.

Discover the rest of the collection over at Burberry.com.