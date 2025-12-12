The holiday season is upon us, with parties to pick outfits for and Christmas presents to buy. Whether you’re planning to spoil a special someone or are looking for pieces to treat yourself, Burberry is the ultimate designer destination to discover perfect presents. With the legendary Burberry Check, sought-after scarves, divine scents and sumptuous colours and materials to explore, this luxury collection is a treasure trove of seasonal opulence and heritage style.

Celebrate this special season with star-studded film, ‘Twas The Knight Before’

The magical celebrations have begun with the beloved British fashion house’s 2025 holiday campaign, ‘Twas The Knight Before’, helmed by acclaimed director John Madden. In the film, legendary comedian and actor Jennifer Saunders welcomes fellow iconic stars Naomi Campbell, Ncuti Gatwa, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Son Heung-min into a London townhouse. Each guest arrives bursting with gorgeous gifts and Christmas joy, all while exuding Burberry’s timeless yet trendsetting elegance.

The film follows Saunders as she hosts her special guests and welcomes carollers too. As Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee explains, the story is “a party invitation for family and friends, with some great ideas for gifts.”

(Burberry)

You can gather inspiration for outerwear gifts from the star-studded lineup, with guests wearing pieces which embody the brand’s heritage heart – while also debuting a fresh twist with modern silhouettes and special details.

Think the Heath quilted cape, worn by Saunders, featuring a corduroy collar, detachable shearling trim and a shield-shaped throat latch. Or the glorious marsh green trench Gatwa showcases so beautifully, while Son sports a similar colour palette by modelling the Harrogate duffle coat in scout green. Meanwhile, Huntingdon-Whiteley catches the sartorial eye with the short Fitzrovia trench that’s finished with buttons featuring the Burberry crest and unicorns, and Campbell’s Trerose coat boasts bow detailing and antique-finish hardware.

Explore curated gift ideas for present-buying perfection

As well as outerwear, Burberry’s holiday collection offers curated gift ideas to suit the entire family. Spanning across an expansive range of pieces, all under the creative vision of Lee, the fashion house’s iconic scarves are the best starting point. With a generous array of different styles, in a rich palette featuring a selection of colours, patterns and textures, there’s materials from soft cashmere to silk twill to choose from. Plus, you’ll find more than 30 shades of Burberry Check to dive into, meaning there truly is a scarf choice to suit everyone. We love the narrow check cashmere scarf and wide reversible EKD cashmere scarf for alternatives to the classic must-have check cashmere scarf.

Meanwhile, for cosy, luxurious knitwear, the super-soft EKD wool cashmere sweater comes in six colours including tent green, box red and camel. Looking for a personalised present? It’s worth knowing that Burberry is also offering a complimentary monogramming service, with the personalised embroidery available in different thread and symbol options.

(Burberry)

A spritz of the Burberry Hero and Goddess scents add an extra special element to every day, while the bottles would also sit pretty on any bathroom shelf or dressing table. Hero is a blend of cedarwood oils, juniper and black pepper, plus brightening bergamot. Alternatively, Goddess combines creamy vanilla with light amber and a warm woody ambience. Just add bodycare delights such as body lotion and shower gel for even more Christmas gifting possibilities.

If it’s accessories you’re looking for, the horseshoe crossbody bag is a piece that marries elegant heritage style with a modern edge. The quilted nylon design is finished with leather and it comes in black and cherry red, while the adjustable strap features the emblematic Burberry Check. The timeless Highlands chain strap wallet would also be perfect for party season and beyond, thanks to its woven fabric and chic clutch shape. Or, for another glorious gift-giving option, the card case and umbrella in Burberry Check would be sure to delight as stocking fillers, too.

Discover Burberry’s luxury holiday gifts collection now