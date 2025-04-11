The swimsuit the over-50s are obsessing over – from Brooke Shields to Elle Macpherson
Fashion’s over-50s A-listers are all wearing the same swimwear this summer…
From the sun-drenched shores of the Bahamas to the Hamptons’ most exclusive beach clubs – over the past week, some of the fashion industry’s icons have all been sporting the same swimwear.
The likes of Brooke Shields, Elle Macpherson and Cindy Crawford have all been spotted in variations of a monochromatic swimsuit.
American supermodel Cindy Crawford, 59, sported a black and white long-sleeved design with belt detailing on the cover of Elbazin Magazine.
Also a lover of long-sleeved swimwear, model Elle Macpherson, 61, was spotted in a high-waisted two-piece version on her Instagram story.
The shaping swimwear is from a collaboration between British designer India Hicks and Australian swimwear label Sea Level.
Hicks, 57, is a designer and former model originally from London, who now lives on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where Brooke Shields was recently pictured wearing her black and white bikini.
Hicks’ collection is made up of 16 pieces, featuring swimsuits with both long and short sleeves, and bikinis with both high and low waists.
“Having lived by the beach for 30 years, I know a thing or two about swimwear,” says Hicks.
“I wanted more than just a swimsuit or bikini that could hold me in place, I wanted swimwear that was designed for life and could make me feel like I was part of a James Bond story.”
And there’s no denying the Bond-girl vibe of the collection – with plunging necks, thigh-high skimming bottoms and cinching belts – the swimwear is both flattering and cool.
Each piece has a classic silhouette and is in either cream, white or black, with gold hardware details.
Hicks says she used Sea Level’s dynamic ‘body sculpting technology’ to create a chic and flattering silhouette no matter the swimsuit – be that a high-waisted two-piece or a barely-there bikini.
Hicks sported one of the cream swimsuits herself on Instagram, featuring a plunging criss-cross V-neck and a gold buckled belt.
Whether it’s the sleek silhouettes or the Bond-girl glamour, this swimwear line has clearly struck a chord with fashion and Hollywood’s original it-girls.
But as more over-50s reclaim beach style on their own terms, is this ‘quiet luxury’ collection just a fleeting trend?
Perhaps yes, but as it has already made its mark on A-listers, it seems it’s only a matter of time for the style to become this season’s go-to.