The best trending sandals that don’t wreck your feet

The increasingly intense heat of British summers means trainers aren’t always the ideal shoe of choice.

While sandals are the obvious go-to – open toes, uncomfortable soles and tight straps mean they can often leave your feet in tatters at the end of a hot day.

And while heeled flip-flops and peep-toe sandals are in, they’re not this season’s most practical trends – but fisherman flats and chunky platforms are some you can wear all day without wrecking your feet.

So, TV and celebrity stylists share their top tips on how to wear summer’s best sandal trends so you won’t be left with blisters.

Raffia and rope

Sometimes it’s not about the style of the shoe but the material, and rope and raffia may sound scratchy and unpleasant, but they can actually be a great option to avoid rubbing.

“Raffia and rope sandals may look breezy, but without the right construction, they can turn your beachy dreams into blistered nightmares,” warns TV stylist and author of Bolder Not Older, Nicky Hambleton-Jones. “Look for pairs with a padded footbed and soft leather lining – this creates a buffer between you and the rough natural fibres.”

Wide straps can also help distribute pressure evenly, and adjustable buckles are also ideal for swollen feet.

“Always go up a size – especially with open-toe styles,” says stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor. “A little extra room means you’re not squeezing your feet into natural fibres that won’t give in the same way as leather.”

“Try to avoid totally flat soles, which offer no arch support,” says Hambleton-Jones, “and opt for a subtle platform or contoured footbed to give your feet the support they deserve.”

Talia Natural Raffia Two Bar Sandals, £129, Air & Grace

Tu Neutral Raffia Strap Chunky Sandals, £16 (were £20)

Fisherman sandals

These sailor-inspired shoes have been making waves this summer. While some may recognise them more as an unfashionable school shoe – the fisherman sandal has been one of the biggest trends of 2025.

“The key to comfortable fisherman sandals lies in the material and sole structure,” explains Hambleton-Jones, who says you should look out for “soft leather uppers that don’t dig into your skin, and ensure there’s a cushioned, flexible sole underneath – rubber or crepe is ideal.”

When it comes to styling, she suggests tailored linen trousers or a midi skirt “for a chic, Euro-holiday vibe.”

Stiff or narrow versions of the style are a recipe for disaster. “If they feel stiff out of the box, give them a gentle break-in around the house before committing to a full day,” says celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

And to modernise this nostalgic style, she suggests teaming them with broderie anglaise or a breezy linen dress to balance them out with a bit of femininity.

M&S Wide Fit Suede Fisherman Sandals, £49.50

Dune Lisherman Flat Fisherman Sandals, £44 (were £89)

Platforms

It may sound counter-intuitive, but platform sandals are actually a deceptively comfortable choice when it comes to sandals.

“Platform sandals are your ticket to height and comfort,” says Hambleton-Jones, “chunky platforms work beautifully with flowy silhouettes – wide-leg trousers, floaty dresses or slip skirts.”

For a slightly cooler appearance, the trending Bermuda short and minimalist jewellery look is an easy way to make the platform more casual while elevating your aesthetic.

“They’re perfect with oversized tailoring too, without looking overly smart,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “you’re taller, yes, but also somehow more relaxed.”

“To balance out the chunkiness, I like to style them with something minimal, like a slinky dress or wide-leg trousers and a tucked-in tank,” says Robb.

If you’re willing to experiment, Robb says adding contrasting socks “is a fashion-insider move that feels deliberate and cool.” It may also help with any unwanted blisters.

Zara Strappy Raffia-Effect Platform Sandals, £55.99

Teva Women’s Midform Infinity, £65

Puffy slides

Long associated with lazy days or late-night bin runs, padded sliders are of course the most comfortable of sandals, and are luckily having a come-back.

“The line between trash duty and elevated casual is all in the styling,” says Hambleton-Jones. “[You need to] elevate the rest of your look – a crisp white shirt, tailored shorts or some statement sunnies can transform the slider into something more style-worthy.”

Neutrals tend to work well if you’re unsure how to style the look. “Go monochrome or tonal head-to-toe and throw in a big earring or a structured bag to balance the laid-back sole,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

Robb also thinks neutrals are the way to go and says the trick to making them look elevated is getting them in a leather finish instead of rubber.

“Add oversized sunglasses or statement jewellery that match the slider in tone or colour – the trick is to treat them as part of your outfit, not just a last-minute throw-on.”

Sorel Women’s Viibe Twist Slide, £66 (were £110)

OluKai Tiare Women’s Leather Slide Sandals, £120