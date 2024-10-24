How to style suede in wet weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



This season’s biggest fashion trend isn’t the most practical when it comes to the precarious British weather.

Suede has become the go-to this winter for a blazer, boots and bags – hardly the garments that are the most concealed from the elements – but that needn’t matter.

We hear from leading fashion experts the best way to protect and style suede this autumn/winter.

Weather-proof your pieces

First priority on the list when it comes to the suede trend is protecting your expensive pieces from the rain.

“The most effective way to protect suede is to apply a waterproof spray, which coats the fabric and limits the damage that can be done by wet weather,” says Suit Direct’s lifestyle buyer Rebecca Samuels.

“Spray any suede clothes or accessories before wearing the item for the first time and reapply it periodically, especially in damp conditions.”

If your suede pieces get wet, Samuels recommends to “blot the moisture with a soft cloth, and let them air dry naturally avoiding direct heat.” The key is to never rub your suede as this damages the fibres.

Liquiproof LABS Premium Protector – 250ML, £20

1970s style

Suede comfortably lends itself to its mother decade – the Seventies. If you’re unsure how to style the trend, look to old photo albums for inspiration. Some denim, leather and aviator sunglasses will make any suede accessory pop – even an umbrella can’t dampen this look.

“I love a suede jacket, but this is where you can really let your personal style DNA come through!” says British fashion designer and podcast host Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“A rich chocolate brown suede jacket is a great addition to your wardrobe. It’s versatile, timeless and adds so much depth to autumn outfits, it’s softer than black and looks great with denim.

“Suede does have a very Seventies retro vibe about it so if jackets aren’t your thing, you might opt for a pair of flared suede pants or a slouchy hobo bag,” suggests Wakeley. “Think Chloe girl and you can’t go wrong.”

House of Bruar Ladies Classic Suede Jacket – Tan, £175

River Island Blue High Waisted Tummy Hold Flared Jeans, £48

Cernucci Tortoise Shell Aviator Sunglasses – Brown, £23.99 (were £59.99)

Town and country

The heritage trend has seen the rise of suede come back alongside wax jackets, cord and tweed. Thankfully, this trend is no stranger to harsh conditions.

“Searches for ‘brown suede jacket outfits’ on Pinterest have increased by 200% year-on-year,” says Samuels.

Even the Duchess of Edinburgh sported the trend with a forest green skirt and boots on a muddy visit to Berkshire earlier this year – planting suede firmly in the royal ranks.

“Suede adds texture and warmth to your outfit as the weather cools,” notes Samuels. Paired with a cream knit or floaty blouses, country club chic has never been so easy.

Alternatively if you’re looking to accent with suede, “loafers or Chelsea boots are great additions to both casual and semi-formal outfits,” says Samuels.

La Redoute Signatures Suede Knee-High Boots with Block Heel, £112 (was £160)

Peregrine Stella Polo Neck Jumper – Cream, £66 (was £110)

Stradivarius Waxed Parka with Multiple Pockets, £79.99

Boho chic

The versatility of suede means it can either be dressed down with denim or dressed up with cream tailoring and elevated blouses.

Luckily, a trend that lends itself to both is boho chic. “For a chic, everyday look, pair a slouchy suede jacket with your favourite jeans and a crisp white tee,” says Wakeley.

Alternatively, to channel full boho chic, “Pair a suede flare, a chiffon and lace top and a platform clog to give you an instant boho vibe that is totally on trend right now,” says Wakeley.

If you’re more keen to be subtle with your suede, “a suede boot or an oversized suede hobo bag, preferably both, will add that cool element to any timeless look,” suggests Wakeley.

River Island Brown Panel Suede Slouch Tote Bag, £75

Jones Bootmaker Bronx Leather Clogs, £53 (was £89)

Zara ZW Collection Romantic Blouse, £39.99