How to dress for late summer events in unpredictable weather

There’s nothing quite like a British summer to test your wardrobe’s adaptability.

One minute it’s blazing sun, the next it’s a chilly breeze or an unexpected downpour.

Dressing for late summer events – whether it’s a garden party, wedding or a casual weekend gathering – calls for clever layering, smart fabric choices and style that doesn’t fall down with the weather.

So, designers and professional stylists share their secrets for staying chic throughout every turn of the forecast.

1. Start with versatile staples

The key to staying stylish when the temperature won’t commit is to build your look around one or two reliable layering pieces.

“A beautifully cut blazer that you can shoulder-robe is always a key piece for me – it elevates any look and adds structure without bulk,” says designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE. She’s also an advocate for relaxed tailored trousers and fine-gauge knits that can flex with the forecast.

“When the weather can’t decide what it’s doing, there are two key pieces I reach for,” says head of creative styling at M&S, Francesca Zedda. “First, a lightweight coat or jacket such as a trench or cropped cotton jacket. You want something that’s breathable but can handle showers.”

Outer layers that work with – not against – your outfit is the biggest trick. “The key is to choose layering pieces that feel like part of the outfit, not an afterthought,” says stylist and author of Bolder Not Older, Nicky Hambleton-Jones.

Lightweight trench coats or cropped jackets are ideal for slipping on and off without disrupting your overall aesthetic.

H&M Short Trench Coat, £49.99

Seasalt Cornwall Blinker Linen Blazer, £42.95 (was £89.95)

2. Pick weather-smart fabrics

Humid, muggy mornings followed by cool breezy evenings are (annoyingly) a common occurrence. And so you’ll want fabrics that breathe and won’t crease or cling.

“I gravitate towards breathable, natural fabrics like silk and cottons – they’re chic and temperature-regulating,” says Wakeley, “a silk crepe or cotton poplin holds its shape beautifully without clinging when it’s humid.”

Linen is Zedda’s go-to, “you can’t go wrong with linen, which is airy and breathable, and has a distinctive laidback texture.”

Smart and technical fabrics doesn’t mean nylon and Gore-Tex. “Tencel, crepe and lightweight wool blends are my favourites,” says Hambleton-Jones. “They breathe well in humid conditions, resist wrinkling, and dry quickly if you’re caught in a light shower.”

Aspiga Viola Short Sleeve Organic Cotton Ric Rac Dress, £180

Reiss Ashby Linen Wide Leg Trousers in Khaki, £150

3. How to master the art of layering without the bulk

Everyone says to dress in fluctuating weather you need to layer – but looking polished when you’ve got three different pieces of outerwear on is a tricky task. That’s where proportion and palette are your style allies.

“It’s all in the silhouette,” Wakeley explains, “opt for lightweight layers with clean lines and avoid anything too voluminous. A monochrome palette or tonal dressing can also help unify your look and keep it streamlined.”

Sticking to a cohesive colour palette is what the experts agree on when it comes to layering. “But it’s also important to balance proportions,” says Zedda, “if your top layers are oversized, keep bottoms streamlined. If your jeans are voluminous, pair with a fitted top.”

Accessories also come under layering – and can make the biggest difference. “A belted waist can bring shape to layers and instantly smarten the look,” says Wakeley. Hambleton-Jones suggests that accessories “like a belt, structured handbag or smart flats can elevate even the most relaxed layers and keep things polished.”

Whistles Oatmeal Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat, £79 (was £99)

Ted Baker Manya Metallic Knit Cropped Cardigan, £69 (was £139)

4. Don’t let the weather sabotage your event

We’ve all seen it: a gust of wind, a sudden downpour and suddenly the elegant garden party turns into a scene from Survivor. But not this year.

“Let 2025 be the last year we see women borrowing men’s suit jackets at events,” laughs Zedda. “Staying warm and dry and looking cool should not be mutually exclusive.” Her advice is a timeless waterproof trench or lightweight three-quarter length collarless coat in a neutral tone: practical but stylish.

Outdoor events are very much like camping – both of which share the same motto: always be prepared. “A belted cape, elegant wrap or a sleek trench can double as a style statement and a weather safeguard,” says Hambleton-Jones, who thinks fashion and practicality needn’t be contradictions.

5. Footwear that’s rain-friendly

Let’s face it, stilettos and soggy lawns are never a match made in heaven. So what’s the alternative?

“Block-heeled or wedge shoes are perfect – they give you height and stability,” says Wakeley. “If the weather is really grotty consider wearing a boot even, they can add an element of cool teamed with a summer midi dress.”

If you prefer flats but don’t want to sport the usual trainer, Zedda recommends a classic loafer: “They’re ideal when it’s warm but rain is forecast. I’d avoid suede and opt for leather which is naturally water resistant.”

Hush Puppies Gold Connie Tassel Loafers, £85

Schuh Wide Fit Veronica Tie Wedge Espadrille in Khaki, £22.99 (was £38)

6. Fashionable fail-safes

Forget the umbrella – there’s one item each expert swears by for navigating unpredictable weather in style.

“A hat! Usually a Panama,” says Wakeley. “It won’t be totally rainproof but will look chic and effortless even if your hair is not at its glossy blow-dried best anymore.”

And it may sound excessive, but Zedda is never without a spare pair of shoes. “Retro-inspired leather trainers are a non-negotiable for in-between weather. They work equally well with trousers and dresses but are more substantial than sandals.”

And for Hambleton-Jones: “a packable trench coat – always. It’s timeless, works with everything and offers just enough protection without overheating.”

M&S Cotton Rich Fedora Hat, £17.50