How to stop your make-up cracking and separating this summer

Summer is always a difficult season to manage when it comes to make-up. Not wanting to feel smothered while also looking radiant is a tricky task to pull off.

Not to mention the heatwave that is sweeping the UK – as temperatures rise, so does the likelihood of your foundation slipping, your concealer creasing and your once-flawless base cracking under the heat.

But with a few tweaks to your routine it’s entirely possible to keep your make-up intact, even on the hottest days.

So here’s everything you need to know to keep your make-up looking fresh this summer with (almost) no touch-ups required.

1. Start with smart skincare

Ask any make-up artist and they’ll tell you: good skin prep is half the battle.

For summer, that means ditching rich moisturisers and heavy serums in favour of lightweight hydration that won’t sit on the surface or interfere with your base.

“I think the main reason for cake or cracking make-up is not using the correct skincare,” says make-up artist and ITV’s on-screen beauty expert Bryony Blake. “It’s like painting a wall – you have to prep it first before you go in with the paint.”

Lightly exfoliating before make-up can help avoid texture. “Start with clean, lightly exfoliated skin to remove any dead skin cells that might cause texture,” says make-up artist and founder of Ayu Cosmetics, Suzie O’Neill.

Chemical exfoliants that contain AHAs and BHAs are best, or if you’re more sensitive, a toner that contains Glycolic Acid is perfect.

“Then apply a lightweight, hydrating base [to create] an even surface for your foundation to adhere to.”

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, £7.70

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner, £29.75 (was £35)

Aveeno Face Calm & Restore Moisturising Lotion SPF 50, £12.73 (was £19), Look Fantastic

Elf Cosmetics Power Grip Primer, £10

2. Choose the right products for your skin type

Using products that suit your skin type – and the weather – makes a world of difference. So it’s a good idea to skip anything too rich or too drying.

“Some ingredients will ruin your glam,” says founder of cult beauty brand P.Louise, Paige Louise Williams.

“Rich emollients can make your make-up slide right off, especially in the heat. Alcohol-heavy formulas can dry you out too much, which leads to tightness and cracking.”

Balance is key when combining your skincare and make-up formulas.

“Overly rich oils or thick silicones can cause products to sit on top of the skin and separate in the heat,” explains O’Neill, “similarly, overly drying ingredients like high levels of denatured alcohol or harsh mattifiers can sap the skin of moisture.”

Optase Life Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover, £9.99, Boots

Skn to Skn Cleanse & Protect Set: Balancing Act Gel-To-Oil Cleanser and Glow & Go Moisturiser Mineral SPF 30, £54

3. Apply make-up in thin, buildable layers

Forget about a full-coverage formula – in summer, less really is more. Thicker layers are more likely to break down in the heat, so aim for sheer, buildable formulas that blend easily into the skin.

“Go for light, buildable layers instead of one thick base,” says Williams, “use a damp beauty sponge to bounce foundation into the skin – that will give you the seamless finish without the cakeiness.”

Using a buffing brush to press product in is a good alternative for longer-lasting wear, and while you may be tempted to use your fingers, Blake says they’re not the best option.

“Using brushes and sponges is absolutely the best way of applying your make-up,” says Blake, “as you tend to not use as much product and it makes everything more even and blended – plus, it’s more hygienic.”

REFY Beauty Sponge, £8

Real Techniques Expert Face Brush, £6.49 (was £9.99), Look Fantastic

Maybelline Super Stay up to 24H Skin Tint Foundation + Vitamin C, £10.49 (was £13.99), Look Fantastic

4. Master the art of setting

To lock everything in place, it may be tempting to dowse yourself in powder and setting spray – but knowing how to use them properly is the trick to making your look last all day.

“Honestly, you do need both,” says Williams, “start with a lightweight, finely milled powder on oily or crease-prone areas. Press it in with a puff or sponge for that flawless set, then finish with a setting spray to keep your beat from breaking.”

If you’re hesitant of using too much powder, Blake suggests layering your setting spray instead, then using powder as a back-up. “I would use a setting spray in stages – after I’ve done my base and concealer, and again at the end after powder.

“But I would carry a powder with me to touch up throughout the day, only in areas where I have excess shine, like the forehead and nose.”

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray 34ml, £20

Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder, £26, Cult Beauty

5. Know how to fix make-up on the go

Even with the best prep, hot weather happens – and when it does, you don’t need to start again from scratch.

“Don’t add more product,” says O’Neill, “a powder puff or blender sponge can be used to tap the area gently and disperse excess product.

“A light touch of a cream blush can also revive and refresh the complexion without adding weight.”

Similarly, Blake recommends adding hydration first. “

“Finish with blush and a little powder, and you’re good to go.”

Neal’s Yard Remedies Rejuvenating Frankincense Hydrating Facial Mist, £16 (was £20)

Merit Flush Balm Cheek Colour, £26