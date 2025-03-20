The best ways to style stripes this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the ‘fisherman aesthetic’ was predicted to be one of 2025’s biggest trends, styling stripes is set to take a new approach this season.

With spring’s unpredictable weather, sticking to a tried-and-true formula becomes routine.

But having a formula doesn’t mean boring. Whether you’re sporting navy-and-white-striped Breton tees or taking inspiration from Gucci’s sorbet-coloured cardigans, fashion experts go through the best way to style stripes this season.

Invest in the staples

While some striped trends come and go, investing in staple stripes is essential for elevating your outfits year after year.

The classic navy and white combo is sported time and again by the likes of Sienna Miller and the Princess of Wales.

While a slim fit is timeless, more oversized styles are in this season, thanks to the ‘fisherman aesthetic’.

“This influence of ‘fisherman style’ means stripes are less polished and more effortless [this season], often paired with oversized silhouettes, half-tucked tops, and relaxed tailoring,” explains fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top, £35

Hush Sloane Quilted Jacket, £230

Go big with colour

This season, designers are experimenting with a more maximalist approach to stripes, combining juxtaposing yellows and blues to statement pieces.

“Colour-wise, it’s about playful combos,” says Robb.

While nautical navy and whites are still in the mix, “powder blue and butter yellow are big this season” explains fashion expert Karine Laudort, “along with sage green and cream.”

“Red and cream stripes are also having a major moment,” says Robb, “adding a Parisian-chic touch to any outfit.”

You can channel this with a roll neck, barrel jeans and shades – or opt for a more preppy and polished look with a buttoned cardigan and pleated skirt.

Part Two Red and Cream Stripe Saya Jumper, £39 (was £69.95) Brand Alley

Zara Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans, £29.99

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers, £150

Pair with denim

There’s no greater match than stripes and denim, but this doesn’t mean navy white and blue. Colourful stripes with ecru jeans – or muted stripes with khaki denim are great ways to mix print and texture.

If you’re looking for something lighter than denim, then linen and cream tones are a perfect pairing.

“A striped top with cream linen trousers or a beige blazer brings a chic and polished touch,” says Laudort.

“Otherwise for an edgier look, stripes contrast beautifully with the richness of a suede skirt or leather boots, balancing casual and luxe.”

Urban Outfitters Dakota Stripe Knit Cardigan, £42

H&M Straight Regular Jeans, £37.99

Don’t dismiss accessories

Suede continues to be big this season, and a slouchy suede bag or boat shoes can elevate any striped tee and denim jean combo.

If you’re wanting to lean into colourful stripes, swap your white trainers out for metallic pumps to make the look that much more interesting.

If you’re keeping it really simple with a one-and-done stripe – don’t forget to play up the jewels with a chunky necklace and matching earrings.

Zara Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag, £89.99

Clarks Fawna Lily in Silver Leather, £24 (were £65)

D. Louise Vintage Pearl Bold Studs, £40 (was £50)