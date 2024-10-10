Autumn nail trends to try right now, according to professionals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Autumn is the season when nail designs come into their own. Perhaps with more time to spend inside, cosy sweater weather and Halloween festivities on the horizon, now is the perfect time to try a new mesmerising mani.

This autumn calls upon burgundies, chocolate brown, burnt oranges and deep earth tones. Yet, for the more daring among us, 3D details and stiletto pointed tips are trending again: perfect to dress up any autumn nail look.

We hear from celebrity manicurists on the top autumn manicures you should try this season.

Black cherry

Plums, aubergines and burgundies have been trending this season – but this palette is certainly not confined to clothes. When it comes to nails, ‘black cherry’ seems to be reigning supreme this autumn.

“Dark, gorgeous shades such as espresso, black cherry and deep moody greys are the colours du jour this season, direct from New York and London Fashion Weeks,” says Robbie Tomkins, celebrity manicurist to the likes of Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Olivia Colman.

Black cherry treads a fine line between being deep but not too deep: a combination of burgundy with a touch of dark chocolate.

Just as the name of the trend suggests, black cherry nails are inspired by the sweet fruit, and are a low-maintenance and sexy look to sport this season.

Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish Venus, £6.99, Boots

Dior Vernis Nail Polish – 047 Nuit 1947, £29

Moody auras

October is seeing an increase in popularity of the aura nail, says Tomkins, thanks to the trend’s versatility and moody ambience.

“Aura nails are back, and with the help of any eyeshadow palette and a matte topcoat, they can even be achieved with normal nail polish,” says Tomkins.

According to Tomkins, the trend is perfect for those wanting to experiment at home without having to go to the salon.

“To achieve the look, just paint on a thin base coat, two coats of your favourite colour, and finish with a matte topcoat.

“Wait at least an hour for this to dry, then using a sponge applicator, gently apply a little of a contrasting colour of eye shadow to the centre of the nail, and finish with a glossy top coat.”

Nailberry Viva La Vegan, £16.50

Nailberry Simply The Zest, £16.50

Brushworks Blending Drops – 2 Pack, £4.79 (was £5.99), Look Fantastic

Striking stilettos

When it comes to shape, the clean-girl, short and neat nails are out. For this autumn, the longer nails are back in.

If you’re wanting to achieve long, strong nails without using acrylics, Tomkins recommends investing in at-home treatments.

“Invest in a quality nail strengthening treatment, such as Protein Formula Strengthen Treatment.

“They have four different formulas altogether, each targeting specific nail issues, and the brand has created an online nail diagnostic quiz to tell you which one would suit you best.”

Protein Formula 4 Strengthen – 15ml, £12.70 (was £15), JustMyLook

Mylee Fix ‘N’ Flash Selection Kit, £25, Look Fantastic

3D jelly and embellishment

This season’s trends aren’t all smooth and simple however, for those wanting to make a statement, jelly-like details and embellishments are making waves online, especially when it comes to celebrity manicures.

“It’s the perfect way to add personality and glamour to your nails for a special occasion,” says Lily Collins’ nail tech at Paint Nails London, Angie Campbell.

“This is the trend for anyone who loves eye-catching nails that shift and change with the light.”

The translucent nature of jelly nails feels fun and fresh, and is the perfect antidote to grey autumn days.

Manicurist Active Glow Blueberry, £16