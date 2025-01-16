5 fashion and beauty hacks for winter gardening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since lockdown, gardening has boomed in popularity, and the hobby has become known for being therapeutic, calming and fulfilling.

While gardening may be good for your mind – it can wreak havoc on your skin, nails and wardrobe – particularly during the cold, wet and windy months.

So, experts reveal the top 5 fashion and beauty hacks you should try when gardening in the winter.

1. Keep several hand warmers handy

While the name suggests they’re exclusively reserved for keeping your hands toasty, hand warmers are the trick to keeping your hands, feet, and even face warm.

“Slip hand warmers into your gardening gloves, tucked into a snood or even under your knees on your kneeling pad,” says gardening expert Donna Balzer.

Having a spare hand warmer in your gardening coat or greenhouse can help stop any fingers getting numb while you carry out winter gardening tasks.

If you suffer from Raynaud’s syndrome, you could even invest in a pair of self-heating gloves to keep your hands as agile as possible.

Trespass Reusable Hand Warmers, £5.99 (were £10.99)

2. Swap your moisturiser for barrier cream

Substituting your ordinary moisturiser in favour of a barrier cream can help enormously with dry, fragile and cracked skin.

“Gardeners put their hands through a lot, even when they’re wearing gloves and especially when its cold outside,” says Antonia Philp, co-founder of Nursem.

Barrier creams tend to be much thicker than moisturisers, and are designed to repair the skin, while moisturisers are designed to prevent damage.

It should be applied to areas that experience the most abrasion, such as hands, knees and feet. “I recommend applying it little and often, before and after gardening to keep the skin well nourished,” says Philp.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Jar, £6, Boots

3. Bin bag your boots

No, the experts aren’t recommending you bin your favourite boots, but if you’re struggling to keep your feet warm and dry throughout winter garden tasks – the secret may just lie in your kitchen.

“If your boots aren’t as waterproof as they perhaps once were – line them with plastic bags to keep your toes dry,” says fashion expert and stylist Oriona Robb.

“It’s also a great way to get the most wear out of old boots that may be on their last legs.”

4. Clean dirty nails with lemon

While you should always wear gloves, gardening in the winter doesn’t stop the dirt and the elements creeping up your nails.

If you’re keen on doing your own gardening, you’re probably eager to use as many natural products as possible.

“If your nails look dirty then scrub gently with a nail brush, cut a lemon in half and push the tips of your fingers inside,” explains gardener and GP, Dr Marion Sloan.

“Don’t do this if you have any cuts and scrapes because it will sting, but the lemon will help clean your nails and leave a lovely, natural fresh smell.”

“Then apply a good dollop of Astral moisturiser and if you’re about to start gardening again then wear gloves on top. Your hands and nails will look great afterwards.”

5. Don’t forget your SPF

While this may sound ridiculous, the winter sun can be just as damaging as it is in the summer.

“Even in winter, UV exposure can damage your skin,” says Dr Bali from Phoenix Aesthetics, “If you’re outdoors for long periods of time, it’s essential to use sunscreen – it’s easy to forget particularly during the cold seasons.”

You can either incorporate an SPF into your morning skincare routine, or opt for a face moisturiser that contains SPF 30 or 50.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF30, £35, Look Fantastic