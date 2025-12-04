Beloved by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Claudia Winkleman and Holly Willoughby, Boden has long been a go-to for stylish women. Founded in 1991, the British brand has stayed true to its spirit, making characterful clothing for you to look and feel like your best self.

Family has always been at the heart of the label – more than 30 years later, its founder is still at the helm and Boden remains a family-run business.

When it comes to curating your winter wardrobe, the British brand excels – think statement winter coats, luxurious cashmere, Traitors-style kilts and hero boots. Boden is where comfort meets colour: bright shades in bold patterns, colour-blocking and joyous stripes.

The label appeals to both the fashion-forward and the fashion-curious. An example of this crowd-pleasing clothing is Boden’s new knitwear collection, Lucy. The dopamine-inducing capsule embodies the brand’s ethos, consisting of seven breathable, machine-washable and non-itchy cotton pieces that cater for every shape, occasion and taste.

All the pieces are 100 per cent cotton. Each characterised by the brand’s signature stripes and colour-blocking. From a cropped jumper or cardigan that tucks nicely into jeans, to a relaxed, boyfriend fit and a zip-up collar silhouette, the Lucy range combines practicality with winter style. Boden also supports the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). By choosing Boden’s cotton products, you’re supporting their investment in Better Cotton’s mission.

The drop is all about injecting some joy into your cold-weather wardrobe with vibrant colour palettes. Whether you’re rushing off for the school run, dashing around Christmas gift shopping or decorating the tree with the family, the Lucy knitwear pieces ensure even the busiest women don’t need to compromise on style.

Be it the Breton-style jumper thrown over the shoulders of a white tee, the cardigan half fastened up beneath a trench coat, or the quarter zip poking out of a suede bomber jacket, Boden’s new knitwear offers plenty of styling – and layering – versatility. Above all, the pieces boast timeless appeal – they’ll be brightening up your wardrobe for years to come.

The cardigan

A good cardigan is the cornerstone of any wardrobe. But this Boden style from the Lucy collection has extra appeal thanks to the classic Breton stripe finish and breathable yet warm cotton fabrication. The design is all in the details, from the ribbed crew neckline, hem and cuffs to the sweet front pockets and tortoiseshell button placket. When it comes to styling,wear it fully fastened up to lock in warmth, shrug it over your shoulders to add intrigue or do up just one button for movement – it’s endlessly wearable.

The jumper

For those days when you don’t know what to wear, a striped jumper is the solution. More elevated than a plain jumper, but more relaxed than a cardigan or blazer – it’s the perfect balance of looking chic yet effortless. Boden’s style has a Parisian feel with its elegant red stripes on an off-white base. Complete with ribbed cuffs, hemline and crew neckline, the cut is slightly oversized for extra comfort. Though ideal for layering over thermals when the temperature drops, the lightweight cotton will also serve you right through to spring.

The zip-up

Boden’s quarter zip-up style is one of its most recognisable silhouettes. Offering plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, the jumper can be worn as a sleek turtleneck or with a wide spread collar. The design is classically Boden, with a red, pink and off-white colour block finish that adds some joyous shades to your winter wardrobe. Perfect for bundling up during the colder months, the breathable cotton design also serves as a transitional staple. Tick, tick, tick.

