Birkenstock dupes seized from factory in fake footwear crackdown

Legal representatives have seized suspected counterfeit Birkenstock footwear from small-scale factories in India following an infringement lawsuit launched by the cult German brand.

The move, confirmed by sources, coincides with a period of heightened intellectual property focus for shoemakers in India.

Crocs recently secured court approval to pursue a nine-year-old infringement case, while luxury house Prada has faced criticism for showcasing sandals similar to ethnic Indian footwear without initial attribution.

Reuters is first to report the Indian case details related to Birkenstock sandals, which have evolved from a counterculture symbol to a trendy fashion item, and are also popular in India.

open image in gallery The cult fashion brand has launched an infringement lawsuit to crackdown on the production of dupe products

In May, Birkenstock filed an infringement lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against four footwear traders, four factories and two unnamed individuals. Its complaint stated an internal investigation found counterfeits were being made in rural areas in and around the tourist hub of Agra, and sold locally and exported to other countries.

On May 26, Delhi judge Saurabh Banerjee issued a confidential order that was only made public on the court's website last week. It said 10 local lawyers were appointed as commissioners to visit the suspected factories.

The judge said commissioners can "seize, pack and seal the infringing products", and his order included photographs that Birkenstock submitted showing the alleged counterfeit footwear and shoe boxes with the company's branding.

The visits have been completed and reports were submitted confidentially to the judge, the three people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, asking to remain unidentified. The next hearing in the case is set for October 6.

The visits were conducted in Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, and in India's capital New Delhi, the people said, declining to give further details from their inspection.

Birkenstock did not respond to queries from Reuters and its lawyers from Delhi-based law firm Lall and Sethi declined to comment, citing the pending legal case.

In his May order, Banerjee said he reviewed photographs and samples of the alleged counterfeit products in court, and they "seem like a cheap knock off" of Birkenstock products.

"There is all likelihood of the public getting deceived ... The differences, hardly if any, are not something which can be discernable to the naked eyes," he wrote.

Once popular with hippies, tech enthusiasts and medical professionals, Birkenstock gained widespread attention after Australian actress Margot Robbie wore a pair of pink Birkenstocks in the final scene of the 2023 hit movie "Barbie".

In February, a German court said Birkenstock sandals do not qualify as art and are therefore not protected by copyright, dismissing a lawsuit brought by the German company.

In India, Birkenstock footwear for women is priced between $46 and $233.