5 wardrobe staples that will be trending this autumn

Autumn is rarely a quiet season for fashion, with September being the home of the big four’s fashion weeks, everyone’s focus is fixed to track the latest trends.

This year however, it seems designers are offering pieces with real staying power – with unsurprising colours and textures that return every autumn – but with a bit of a twist and some flair (or perhaps flare).

From Parisian chic to oversized everything, there’s a mix of trends to get everyone excited this season. So personal stylists break down what the most wearable trends are this autumn and how to style them.

1. Brown and Seventies suede

Returning as a leading trend once again is Pantone’s colour of the year ‘mocha mousse’.

Alongside it is brown’s best partner in crime: suede.

While last year saw these pieces thrive within the trend of boho chic, this season, designers have taken a slightly edgier, Seventies approach.

“[They’re] non-negotiable! With Pantone declaring ‘Mocha Mousse’ the colour of the year, you can’t escape this trend,” says personal stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.But you shouldn’t be confined to the neutral, soft shade Pantone is championing. “Rich chocolate, chestnut browns, caramel latte, americano, macchiato espresso… wait, that’s my coffee order,” she laughs, “in the past, my clients would shy away from using brown entirely. It’s extraordinary how this colour has had such a glow-up.”

Brown is the ultimate versatile base, working with the likes of pink, blue, green, denim or leather better than harsher neutrals like black or stark white.

If you’re new to brown, Sheridan-Taylor recommends dipping a toe in with brown retro sneakers inspired by the coveted Wales Bonner x Adidas collaboration or Isabel Marant Bekett trainers.

Similarly, with suede, it’s best to dip your toe in with accessories or one statement piece like a jacket or boots.

Paired with a neutral jumper, high-rise straight-leg jeans (the trending denim silhouette this season) and some minimal, mixed-metal jewellery is an easy way to style the trends if they’re new to your wardrobe.

Zara Faux Suede Cropped Jacket, £35.99

John Lewis Cotton Crew Neck Jumper, £29

And Other Stories High-Waist Flared Jeans, £87

M&S Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots, £76

Otiumberg Loop Drop Hoop Earrings, £120

2. Capes

You may be wincing at the notion of capes making a comeback – but this autumn winter they’re sleeker and chicer than ever.

Your autumn coat is no longer a practical, lightweight layer – it’s the wardrobe’s showstopper. And just like with jewellery, sculptural silhouettes are trending in our outerwear.

In the season of layering up, your outerwear plays a central role in your outfit, as luxury stylist and image consultant Angela Kyte notes, “[Cape coats are] cinematic but wearable with an air of mystery, power and elegance.

“Pair them with with tailored wide-leg trousers and sleek gloves. […] in a colour palette of deep forest greens and charcoals and pops of burgundy.”

Whether it’s a cocoon sleeve coat, a flowing cape or an oversized leather bomber, statement outerwear this season is all about sculptural and architectural lines and dramatic proportions, making it easy to elevate a basic outfit into something striking.

Massimo Dutti Cape Trench Coat with Long Sleeves, £169

Uniqlo Pleated Wide Trousers, £19.90 (were £34.90)

Mango Large Oval Shoulder Bag, £45.99

3. Sculptural belts

Accessories and statement pieces are inextricable this season, as belts are mimicking outerwear by becoming one of the key players in any ensemble.

“Wide, sculptural belts are endlessly versatile for cinching dresses, tailoring or even knitwear,” explains Kyte.

Sculptural doesn’t necessarily mean big. “Belts are everywhere – suede, leather skinny belts for petite frames, medium for versatility or wide belts for longer torsos or defining curvier waists,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Double up – triple up even – with three slim belts worn around a crew neck cashmere sweater and slim-fitting trousers.“Belt trends are about playing with proportion texture and colour,” she says. “If you don’t own one, get to your local charity shop and start collecting!”

FatFace Chocolate Brown Suede Waist Belt, £404. Maxi skirts

You may have thought longer skirts have had their day following the long denim skirt trend of last year, but maxi skirts are leading the way this season.

“Cut in heavier fabrics such as wool, leather and even silk-lined tweed [maxi skirts] are dramatic yet practical,” explains Kyte.

“It’s not about bohemian flow anymore but about clean, strong lines, worn with boots and layered knits.

“People won’t realise how central it will become until it’s everywhere.”

Kyte also points to the broader Seventies influence on silhouettes this season: “High-waisted flares cut from heavy wool and velvet, paired with sharply sculpted shoulders gives that cool drama to the silhouette.”

This means investing in longer, structured skirts, trousers and jackets that can easily transition from boardroom to bar drinks. Paired with cable knits, tartan and leather accents for edge – this trend evokes the Scottish highlands style a la Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors.

Holland Cooper Noveli Cable Knit, £149

La Redoute Midi Length Full Skirt with Pleats, £47.59 (was £67.99)

Anonymous Copenhagen Jasmina 50 Leather Stiletto Calf Boots, £270, John Lewis5. Boots and broguesThe search for the ultimate autumn boot is potentially never ending, but this season it’s not just boots that are stealing the show for the most versatile autumn footwear.“Brogues and Oxfords in rich burgundy browns and blacks are the it-shoe with simple lace-up closures or minimalist buckles,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “and the best part is that they’re commuter-friendly – paired with midi skirts, cropped trousers or any sweeping hemline – they’re great.”

“The almond-toe boot is the quiet hero,” says Kyte.

“It sits between classic and directional, which means it works just as well with heritage tweeds as with tailored, modern suiting.”

Camper Casi Myra, £130

Penelope Chilvers Charleston Leather Shoe, £299