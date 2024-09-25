Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Bella Hadid made a surprise return to the runway on Tuesday evening by walking the Saint Laurent show in Paris.

The 27-year-old model, who is one of the most sought-after in the fashion industry, has been unusually absent from the catwalk for the last two years, having last walked for Miu Miu in October 2022.

Now, though, Hadid has officially signalled to the world that she’s back, modelling an oversized black power suit for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s own wardrobe, the collection featured an array of tailored looks similar to Hadid’s, which consisting of a double-breasted, boxy blazer and wide-leg trousers in addition to a white collared shirt and a slim black tie.

The model has also been seen out in public with her new boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, having posted photographs of the duo on social media. She is said to be living with him in Texas.

Hadid hasn’t gone into detail about why she took a break from the fashion industry but she did reveal some details about her decision in an interview with Allure in April.

“After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she said.

“For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” Hadid said. “Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

The model has also been outspoken about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which is a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected tick that can cause myriad symptoms ranging from tiredness, aches, and loss of energy.

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling, it will get better,” she said of her health struggles in an Instagram post last year. “I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”